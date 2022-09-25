Rihanna Will Headline The 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show & The Internet Can't Cope
Sorry, Swifties!
Whether or not you're a football fan, the news of Rihanna headlining the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is pretty exciting stuff.
On Sunday, September 25, the pop icon posted a photo on her social media accounts of her hand with her trademark henna tattoos holding an NFL-branded football.
Legend that she is, Queen Ri didn't write a caption other than a single period.
The news was confirmed by the official NFL account which also tweeted out the picture of her holding the ball. They tagged her, Roc Nation and Apple Music and used the hashtag #SBLVII, which stands for Super Bowl 57.
The concert — ahem, football game — is currently scheduled for February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
On Rihanna's Instagram post, Lizzo commented "screaming" while model Tess Holliday wrote "I JUST BECAME A FOOTBALL FAN."
On Twitter, the news caused "Rihanna" to trend.
"How come the football players get to go to Rihanna's concert and I don't?" tweeted one person.
\u201chow come the football players get to go to rihanna\u2019s concert and i dont?\u201d— dajour prescott (@dajour prescott) 1664132869
"All Rihanna did was post her hand with a ball and she broke the internet," tweeted another. "I am sorry but they don’t just make superstars like her anymore."
\u201call rihanna did was post her hand with a ball and she broke the internet. i am sorry but they don\u2019t just make superstars like her anymore\u201d— chu (@chu) 1664134373
"Swifties seeing the Rihanna halftime show announcement," tweeted an account along with a clip of someone having a tantrum.
\u201cSwifties seeing the Rihanna halftime show announcement\nhttps://t.co/DlMOgHeVoq\u201d— Fantasy Footballers (@Fantasy Footballers) 1664137287
Rumours had been circulating that Taylor Swift was slated to perform for the big event due to some internet sleuths positing that the title of her new album "Midnight" and a teaser for the NFL performance dropped by Apple Music at 12:01 a.m. were somehow linked. Alas, 2023 will not be Taylor's year to headline the show.
In 2022, the halftime show performers were Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, so Rihanna has a pretty impressive act to follow!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.