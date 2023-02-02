Here's How You Can Watch The 2023 Super Bowl In Canada With Or Without Cable
But will Canadians be able to see American Super Bowl commercials? 📺🏈
It's almost time for the big game and here's what you need to know about how to watch the Super Bowl in Canada whether you have cable or not.
Super Bowl LVII will be aired in Canada both on TV stations and on streaming platforms so you can watch the championship game on your TV, laptop or phone.
So, here's a rundown of when the 2023 Super Bowl is, how you can watch it in Canada, who's performing at the halftime show and if you can watch Super Bowl commercials in Canada.
When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
Super Bowl LVII is the culmination of the 2022 NFL season and it's happening on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The final game of the season will be played by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles as both teams try to become Super Bowl champs and win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
How can I watch the Super Bowl in Canada?
You can watch Super Bowl LVII in Canada on TSN, CTV and DAZN.
TSN and CTV are the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada which means you'll only be able to watch the game on TV through those stations.
You can watch coverage of the Super Bowl on TV with the CTV and TSN channels and stream it online with TSN.ca and the TSN app starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, February 12.
Then, coverage of the game starts at 6 p.m. ET on TSN and CTV before kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET.
You can also stream the 2023 Super Bowl on DAZN starting at 6:30 p.m. ET either through your web browser at DAZN.com or with the DAZN app.
If you're not already a subscriber, you'll have to sign up to watch the game and the monthly membership costs $24.99.
When you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch DAZN streams for 30 days.
Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime in 2023?
Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show this year.
It's expected that her performance will happen 90 minutes after the game started, about 8 p.m. ET, and then last for 20 to 30 minutes.
Can I watch Super Bowl commercials in Canada?
If you were hoping to watch Super Bowl commercials in Canada this year, that likely won't happen.
Canadians were able to see the famous American ads during the Super Bowl starting in 2017 but then a 2019 Supreme Court of Canada ruling blocked American ads from being aired in Canada, according to the CRTC.
So, since 2019, Canadian ads are broadcast by Canadian channels and shown on American stations that broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada.
The CRTC noted that American Super Bowl commercials could be shown in Canada if U.S. companies buy advertising time with Canadian channels during the game.
If you don't see the ads during the Super Bowl, you'll probably be able to find them online after.