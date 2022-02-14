Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Eminem Took A Knee To Protest At The Super Bowl Halftime Show & The Reaction Was Intense

The NFL says it was "aware" of Eminem's plans.

Global Staff Writer
Eminem Knelt In Protest At The Super Bowl Halftime Show & The Reaction Was Intense
@NFL | YouTube

Eminem had one shot to make a statement during the Super Bowl halftime show, and he did not miss his chance.

The rapper took a knee during his performance, in a gesture of solidarity for all the NFL players who've done it to protest police brutality and racism in past years.

Eminem took a knee for about 50 seconds at the end of his segment of the halftime show on Sunday, after he finished performing his hit single Lose Yourself.

The move instantly triggered reaction on both sides of the political spectrum, along with comparisons to former NFLer Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick took a knee during the U.S. national anthem in 2016, as a statement against racial injustice and police brutality. Many other players have followed in his footsteps over the years while conservative critics — including former U.S. President Donald Trump — have called it disrespectful to the country.

Eminem was the only white rapper featured in the halftime show, which featured an array of Black performers including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Mary J Blige.

He was the most talked-about performer during the halftime show, according to a spokesperson from Twitter Canada.

This isn’t the first time Eminem has shown his support to Kaepernick. During his performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper performed a freestyle rap in which he praised Kaepernick and addressed racism, reported CNN.

Many people applauded Eminem for taking a knee on Sunday, especially during the most-watched game on the NFL calendar.

A Twitter user wrote “Eminem just took a knee,” followed by the hashtag #ImWithKap, which received over 3,000 retweets, showing just how many people support the rapper.

Even the Twitter account for Occupy Democrats urged its followers to “support Eminem’s brave stand!”

The tweet claims that the NFL "demanded that he not do it," but that doesn't seem to be the case.

The NFL was "aware that Eminem was going to do that," a spokesperson told ESPN.

Another Twitter user poked fun at the how the moment will likely cause another headache for NFL boss Roger Goodell.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. and several other Republican Twitter personalities rushed to attack Eminem for the move.

Trump Jr. posted an image of Ellen Degeneres at an NFL game and accompanied it with a tweet that read: “Eminem getting ready to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.”

We have it on good authority that Eminem got ready to perform by eating at Mom's Spaghetti, his Lose Yourself-inspired pop-up in L.A.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Sports Betting Is Coming To Canada & One Company Will Match Your Super Bowl Bets Up To $300​

Why not put a few bucks down & enjoy the rollercoaster of emotions that is sports betting?

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime, Alexey Stiop | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Many people will tune into the 2022 Super Bowl to watch the high-budget, star-studded commercials while others will tune in to see how their wagers panned out. After all, this year's Super Bowl is set to become the biggest legal gambling event in football history.

Keep ReadingShow less

6 Places In Canada You Can Buy A TV On Sale & Upgrade In Time For The Super Bowl

Save big at Costco, Canadian Tire and more. 📺

Dario | Unsplash,Mihai Andritoiu | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

No doubt, Black Friday and Boxing Day is the best time to buy a new TV. But given the fact that the Super Bowl, the largest TV event of the year, is less than a week away, a lot of Canadian stores are offering massive discounts to lure customers.

Keep ReadingShow less
los angeles houses for rent

Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb For Valentine's Day & You Can Rent The LA Home For $56 A Night

Spend a romantic night at Issa's place!

Airbnb

Issa Rae will be hosting an Airbnb located in South Los Angeles for two nights and an unforgettable Valentine's Day, and we're jealous of whoever books it first.

In partnership with Airbnb, the Insecure actress will be creating an itinerary to show her guests around South Los Angeles, while highlighting the many aspects of L.A.'s Black culture.

Keep ReadingShow less

Here Are All The Live Sports You Can Stream On DAZN Canada In February

Including the Super Bowl and Halftime Show.

@hazardeden_10 | Instagram, @joemainmixon | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

February is shaping up to a jam-packed month for sports fans.

Keep ReadingShow less