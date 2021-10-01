Trending Tags

super bowl 2022

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Lineup Is Here & It's Stacked With Hip-Hop Legends

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and a football game (allegedly).

@pepsi | Twitter

Five hip-hop legends will hit the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February, including the proud new owner of a restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti.

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg will all perform during the halftime show on February 13 in Los Angeles, according to the NFL, Pepsi and Jay-Z, who is producing the show.

There will also be a football game before and after the show, if you're into that kind of thing.

"This is history in the making," Jay-Z said in a statement to CBS Sports and others. "At the Super Bowl, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime. They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige."

It's the third halftime show that Jay-Z has produced through his company, Roc Nation, after delivering the Weeknd last year and a Jennifer Lopez-Shakira team-up in 2020. Pepsi is also part of the partnership with the NFL, which goes back to 2019.

The artists on this year's list have a combined 43 Grammy Awards between them.

They also have a lot of shared history thanks to Dr. Dre, who founded his Death Row Records label in Los Angeles and produced a lot of music with the others over the years.

The lineup is pretty close to one that Snoop Dogg predicted in an interview earlier this year, before everything had been confirmed.

"Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision. It's in Inglewood, Calif., and it will make the most sense in the world," he told Yahoo.

"I'm available, Dre's available, Eminem's available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It's just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger."

Apparently they did.

