Sports Betting Is Legal In Canada & One Company Will Match Your Super Bowl Bets Up To $300
Why not put a few bucks down & enjoy the rollercoaster of emotions that is sports betting?
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Many people will tune into the 2022 Super Bowl to watch the high-budget, star-studded commercials while others will tune in to see how their wagers panned out. After all, this year's Super Bowl is set to become the biggest legal gambling event in football history.
With single-game sports betting legal in Canada, there are plenty of ways to place bets and potentially win big on game day.
Before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST, football enthusiasts can sign up for BetWarrior to place their bet on who'll win. BetWarrior is offering a bonus to new users who want to add a little extra entertainment to their Superbowl Sunday.
New users will receive a free $10 bet that they can place on the game. It's a nice gesture for those who are new to the world of sports betting and are getting their feet wet for the first time. On top of this, BetWarrior is also offering to match deposits of up to $300.
For example, let's say you start off small and deposit $25. BetWarrior will add a bonus of $25 to your account, giving you $50 to bet with. If you deposit $300, that means you'll have $600 to bet with. Imagine the cash you'd end up with if you won!
The company encourages readers to review the terms and conditions before registering. Good luck and enjoy responsibly!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.