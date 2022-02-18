The Best Sports Betting Sites To Sign Up For In Ontario
These popular sportsbooks are expected to launch in Ontario on April 4!
While some sports betting fans in Ontario already have an understanding of the best sports betting sites, others have only just heard about the upcoming changes in Ontario sports betting.
And if you haven't heard? Well, mark your calendars because the government of Ontario is making it legal for private sports betting operators to enter the betting market.
As of April 4, bettors in Ontario will be able to take part in all kinds of sports betting, including wagering on the NBA, NFL and NHL games, among others. Many of the best sports betting sites that weren't previously available in Ontario will finally be able to offer their services, along with special promos and bonuses, too.
If you are just beginning your journey into the world of wagering, you'll want to make sure you sign up with the website or app that's right for you. Here are some of the best sports betting sites to keep an eye on as the sports betting world gets bigger in Ontario.
BetWarrior Ontario
BetWarrior is an online sports betting site that offers players all kinds of sports betting options, including winter Olympics, hockey, baseball, soccer, boxing, golf, tennis and so much more. It's currently offering sweet sign-up promos, including doubling your first deposit and a $10 free bet if you bet on the NBA, NFL or NHL.
BET99 Ontario
BET99 is a local company that's new to the Canadian sports betting scene. It's offering a $500 Sports Welcome Bonus to new BET99 customers. All you have to do is register and make a deposit of at least $20 to qualify.
BoDog Ontario
Bodog is offering a $200 welcome bonus to new players, but what it intends to bring to the table on April 4 is still in the works. Here, you'll be able to bet on all kinds of sports, including NBA, NHL, Olympic games and more.
FanDuel Ontario
Originally a daily fantasy sports site, FanDuel quickly transitioned into one of the best online sportsbooks in the U.S. and will likely try to do the same in Ontario. With its launch date set for April 4, it's expected to offer a warm welcome to Ontario — which is set to be a $1,000 risk-free first bet (which means if you happen to lose, you'll be refunded with site credit).
DraftKings Ontario
Already known as a prominent sports betting site in the U.S., DraftKings is ready for the Ontario market. It already offers daily fantasy sports betting in Ontario and has arranged to expand its NFL agreement to Canada. It looks like it'll be offering a $1,000 deposit match plus $50 extra in bonus funds to new Ontario users on April 4.
BetMGM Ontario
BetMGM offers a ton of online betting options for all types of sports, which could be a great place to start if you don't know what kind of sports betting you want to get in on. It's offering Ontario bettors a $1,000 risk-free bet just for signing up and you can register when it launches on April 4.
theScore Bet Ontario
Sports bettors across the country are already familiar with theScore, which is actually a Canadian company. With its stunning mobile app, the popularity of this mobile sportsbook is highly anticipated. It's offering a competitive sign-up promo of a first deposit match bonus worth up to $1,000 in site credit. Just like the other sites, the launch date is expected to be April 4.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.