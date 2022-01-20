Trending Tags

Here's How You Can Watch The 2022 Super Bowl In Canada If You Don't Have Cable

It's only the biggest game of the NFL season! 🏈

Commerce Editor
Here's How You Can Watch The 2022 Super Bowl In Canada If You Don't Have Cable
Gpointstudio | Dreamstime, JESHOOTS.com | Pexels

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The countdown is on to NFL's biggest game of the season!

This year, we may or may not be able to watch the big game and halftime show at a bar with all our friends. And if you don't have cable at home? Don't worry. There's a way you can stream the Super Bowl LVI, airing Sunday, February 13, on the cheap.

DAZN is often referred to as a sports channel for the modern, tech-savvy fan. It lets you stream NFL 24/7, plus Major League Baseball, European soccer, boxing, tennis, rugby and other sports in HD on any device you want. A monthly membership costs $20.

If you want to sign up and get a membership just to watch the Super Bowl and halftime show this year, you might think $20 is a lot. But think of it this way: If you were to go out to a bar with friends, you'd be spending way more than $20 on Ubers, drinks and a gigantic plate of nachos that you say you'll share but deep down you know you just want it all for yourself.

The actual game isn't the only exciting thing to watch, either. There's the halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg. And, on top of that, there will be countless star-studded commercials that will spark a thousand memes online, so you don't want to miss anything.

The Super Bowl LVI will take place this year at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Rams and Chargers. It'll be broadcast on NBC.

DAZN

No cable? No problem! You can watch the Super Bowl LVI when you sign up for a one-month DAZN membership. The streaming service lets you watch all sorts of sports like Premier League and UEFA Champions League, plus every NFL game and RedZone, all for $20 a month (which you can cancel at any time).

If you're really passionate about sports, you can sign up for an annual membership for $150.

DAZN
$20
Buy Now
