6 Places In Canada You Can Buy A TV On Sale & Upgrade In Time For The Super Bowl
Save big at Costco, Canadian Tire and more. 📺
No doubt, Black Friday and Boxing Day is the best time to buy a new TV. But given the fact that the Super Bowl, the largest TV event of the year, is less than a week away, a lot of Canadian stores are offering massive discounts to lure customers.
If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your old TV and finally get that 4K you’ve always wanted, now’s a good time to go for it. Chances are you'll score a great deal!
Here’s where you can buy a TV on sale in Canada.
The Source
You can score a touchdown at the Source right now because the retailer has everything you need for the big game.
Now until February 10, you can get a special offer on this 70-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV that's $1,199.99. This smaller 50-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is on sale for $449.99 until March 10.
A good in-between is this 65-inch Samsung Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV for just $949.99 but you can find special offers on other brands like LG and Sony.
Walmart Canada
Whether you're shopping in-store or online, you can score some amazing TV deals at Walmart this week. The markdowns are MASSIVE and the website makes it easy to browse by brand or size.
This 40-inch RCA LED HD SMART TV is on clearance for just $278 online ($318 in stores), while this much larger 75-inch RCA 4K Quantom Dot LED Smart TV is on sale for $998.
Best Buy Canada
Right now you can save thousands of dollars on select 4K Ultra HD TVs for the ultimate game day experience. This 65-inch Samsung 8K QLED Tizen OS Smart TV is $1,500 off and now just $2,799.99!
If you're on a tighter budget, you can get this 65-inch Sony X80J 4K LED Smart Google TV on sale for $999.99 or this top-rated 75-inch LG NanoCell 4K LED webOS Smart TV for $1,599.99.
Looking for something even cheaper? This 43-inch Pioneer 4K Smart TV is on sale for $429.99 until February 10.
Canadian Tire
Canadian Tire currently doesn't have a sale on 4K TVs but the prices are already so low it's worth looking into.
For instance, this 58-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku Smart LED TV has rave reviews and it's only $599.99. If you want something smaller to fit above your fireplace, this 40-inch Westinghouse Smart TV is just $269.99.
Other brands like Skyworth, RCA and Sharp come with affordable price tags, too.
Amazon Canada
The discounts may not be as massive as they were on Black Friday but you still score a good deal on Amazon like this 24-inch Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV that's only $179.99.
There's also this 32-inch TCL Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV marked down to $199.99, as well as this 55-inch LG 4K UHD Smart TV on sale for $647.99.
If you already own a TV, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick on sale for $49.99 so you can stream anything you want – including sports – in HD.
Costco
Costco has a ton of limited-time offers on TVs including this 55-inch Sony 4K HDR Google Smart TV for $789 and this 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K HDR TV for $748. These offers are valid in-store and online.
Other brands you can find at Costco include LG, Hisense and Neptune and they all come with a two-year warranty.
