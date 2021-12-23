The Best Boxing Day TV Deals In Canada That'll Let You Binge-Watch Your Fave Series In Style
Because the second season of Euphoria is out soon & we need to be ready.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Are you tired of watching your favourite Christmas movies on a teeny-tiny laptop screen? I sure as heck am. With Boxing Day deals coming in hot, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade your home-theatre experience with a new TV at a remarkable discount.
Although Boxing Day isn't technically until December 26, you can already find top-rated TVs on sale at places like Best Buy and The Source. We've highlighted the best-rated and lowest-priced TVs currently available, which will keep any research you have to do at a minimum. You're welcome!
Amazon Canada
While even more TV deals are expected on December 26, you can already find a handful of great TVs on sale at Amazon Canada right now.
An affordable option to consider is this Samsung M5 Series 24-Inch FHD TV for $199.99 (originally $249.99), but if you're looking for something splurge-worthy, definitely check out this Sony X80J 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $798 (originally $1,048).
Best Buy Canada
Even though Boxing Day is still a couple of days away, you can already save up to $800 on select TVs at Best Buy Canada.
Although they're on the pricier side, you'll definitely want to check out the Samsung 75" 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (originally $1,699.99), as well as the LG NanoCell 75" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,999.99 (originally $2,699.99).
The Source
You can save up to 50% on select items during The Source's Boxing Week Sale, including this Samsung TU7000 65-Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV for $899.99 (originally $1,099.99) and this Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55-Inch Smart TV for $1,999.99 (originally $2,499.99).
Check back on December 26 for deeper markdowns and even more TVs on sale.
Walmart Canada
Walmart's Boxing Day sale kicks off on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST, but until then you can view their Boxing Day flyer for a sneak peek at sale items.
Discounted TVs include a very affordable RCA 42-Inch LED ROKU Smart TV for $298 (originally $398) and an RCA 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV With Built-In Sound Bar for $528 (originally $748).