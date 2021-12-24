Trending Tags

Amazon Canada Boxing Day Deals Are On Now & Here Are 28 Awesome Items You Can Buy

Excuse me while I spend the rest of my money on myself. 🛍️

Amazon Canada Boxing Day Deals Are On Now & Here Are 28 Awesome Items You Can Buy
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been counting down the days until Boxing Day, then it's time to get excited. Whether you've been waiting to splurge on a new TV or laptop, or simply want to browse, big Boxing Day deals have officially dropped at Amazon Canada.

Although you're most likely to find the deepest markdowns on December 26, you can already score a handful of deals on Amazon Canada — plus, some products might be out of stock by then, so you might want to start shopping sooner rather than later.

That being said, here are 28 useful, cool and down-right awesome products you can buy at Amazon Canada right now. Happy shopping!

Tineco Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Canada

A Dyson dupe? Perhaps! This cordless and transformable vacuum cleaner is lightweight but don't let that fool you. Reviewers say it's mighty powerful when it comes to suction and is a total breeze to maneuver around furniture.

Tineco
$329.99 $263.99
Buy Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon Canada

If you need something to help you drown the rest of the world out, these stellar Beats headphones should do the trick. They're cordless and quick to charge, with 40 hours of playtime to enjoy on each full charge.

Beats
$249.95 $139.99
Buy Now

RENPHO Massage Gun With Adjustable Arm

Amazon Canada

This hi-tech massage gun can help ease tension and release built-up lactic acid in your muscles. It comes with six massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has four speeds with five angles to adjust it to. If you're often on the go, you can find a mini version at a discount that's a bit easier to transport.

RENPHO
$139.99 $109.99
Buy Now

KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer

Amazon Canada

If a KitchenAid stand mixer has been on your wish list, what better time than Boxing Day to pick one up? It has a 10-speed motor that'll whip up all of your ingredients in no time. It comes with a 6-quart bowl, a wire whisk, a dough hook, a flat beater and a pouring shield.

KitchenAid
$729.99 $399
Buy Now

Fossil Men's Watch: The Minimalist

Amazon Canada

Are you looking for a belated holiday gift? This minimalist watch might do the trick. For even more options, check out all the watches on sale this Boxing Day on Amazon.

Fossil
$169 $79.98
Buy Now

Honeywell HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Canada

This Honeywell air purifier is perfect for medium to large-sized rooms that need a little pick-me-up when it comes to air quality. It can help to minimize the effects of allergens, pet dander, odours and even mold to make breathing a little easier.

Honeywell
$149.99 $104.99
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (64GB)

Amazon Canada

This snazzy tablet comes with a handy S pen that'll allow you to design directly onto the screen. It's lightweight, sleek and has stunning display features that'll make watching movies in bed an absolute dream.

Samsung
$429.99 $349.99
Buy Now

328-Foot Warm White LED String Lights

Amazon Canada

These warm LED string lights can be used indoors or outdoors. While it'll be great for Christmas, the neutral colour allows it to be displayed any time of the year.

Quntis
$46.99 $17.84
Buy Now

OtterBox Phone Cases

Amazon Canada

If you received a new phone for the holidays but haven't picked up a case for it yet, you can find all kinds of OtterBox cases on sale right now. From iPhones to Androids, there are a ton of options for you to choose from.

OtterBox
$49.95+ $18.89+
Buy Now

JBL Quantum 300 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset

Amazon Canada

You you need a new set of gaming headphones? Well, these normally expensive headphones have seriously dropped in price. While reviewers say they work great, if you're looking for something fancier, you might want to check out these JBL Gaming Headset on sale for $199.98 (originally $399.98).

JBL
$119.98 $59.98
Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum

Amazon Canada

Tired of constantly lugging out your vacuum to clean up? Well, here's a robot vacuum that'll do the dirty work for you! With sensors that'll tell it where and where not to go, it'll never run into you, your furniture or your pets. It'll automatically return to its charging station when its battery is low, too.

iRobot
$749.99 $549.99
Buy Now

Prismacolor Premier Coloured Pencils 

Amazon Canada

Here's a case of 72 coloured pencils that any artist (or budding artist) will appreciate. Packaged in a solid case, they'll stay protected when places in a backpack or tote bag.

Prismacolor
$71.91 $49.58
Buy Now

WiMiUS Bluetooth Projector

Amazon Canada

If you've always dreamed of an at-home theatre, you can make it happen at a discount with this fancy projector. Keep in mind, you'll need to purchase a projector screen separately or have an empty white wall to use instead. The projector can connect to your phone, laptop and speakers via Bluetooth, so you won't have a mess of cords to deal with when you use it.

WiMiUS
$358.08 $239.99
Buy Now

Cuisinart Deluxe Stainless Steel Can Opener

Amazon Canada

How many times have you had to repurchase a can opener? Too many times, I'm sure. If you're finally ready to invest in something durable and reliable, check out this near-industrial can opener that's on sale right now.

Cuisinart
$54.99 $35.08
Buy Now

Samsung 22-Inch FHD Computer Monitor

Amazon Canada

Whether you're gaming, working from home or watching movies, this Samsung monitor won't disappoint. In a multi-monitor setup, its borderless display will make for a seamless multi-screen experience.

Samsung
$168 $128
Buy Now

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender

Amazon Canada

If you hate getting tangled up in cords while you cook, then this cordless hand blender is the perfect thing for you. It's great for blending soups, sauces and mashed potatoes, and has a charge that'll last you weeks.

KitchenAid
$179.99 $104.98
Buy Now

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

Amazon Canada

This sleek Fitbit health and fitness tracker can help you reach and maintain your goals. It even comes with one FREE year of Fitbit Premium.

Fitbit
$129.95 $89.95
Buy Now

'Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales'

Amazon Canada

This popular Spider-Man PS4 game is $25 off right now and can even be upgraded for PS5. You can find more PS4 and PS5 games on sale, too.

PlayStation
$64.96 $39.95
Buy Now

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Amazon Canada

Equipped with Alexa, you can control this speaker by simply speaking to it. You can set it up to control your smart home, play music, make phone calls and more.

Amazon
$69.99 $34.99
Buy Now

Ninja Foodi 4-In-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer

Amazon Canada

If you still don't own an air fryer, this multi-purpose contraption will change your life. It can be used as a grill and an air fryer, which means you'll only have to use a single appliance to make your next meal.

Ninja
$197.98 $154.99
Buy Now

Genuine Leather Dress Belts For Men

Amazon Canada

If your go-to belt is looking a little tattered these days, you can get this genuine leather belt at a ridiculously good price right now. It's currently available in black and three shades of brown and in sizes from 30 to 46.

Access Denied
$44.99 $18.49
Buy Now

Slim Bifold Leather Wallet

Amazon Canada

If you expected to get a wallet for Christmas this year but didn't, here's an affordable but stylish option to consider. It would also make a great belated holiday gift for someone you won't see until the new year.

Access Denied
$53.53 $24.99
Buy Now

Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine By De'Longhi

Amazon Canada

This user-friendly coffee machine is sleek and slim so it won't take up too much room in your kitchen. Designed to make it as easy as possible to make your morning cup of joe, all you'll need to do is insert your favourite Nespresso pod and make sure the tank is filled with water.

Nespresso
$289.99 $169
Buy Now

Soundcore Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Amazon Canada

Noise-cancelling earbuds? Yes, please! These things are perfect for when you just want to tune everything else out. They're also equipped with six teeny-tiny mics that'll make sure you can be heard crystal clear on calls and video meetings.

Soundcore
$99.99 $69.99
Buy Now

Cloud Massage Heated Foot Massager Machine

Amazon Canada

If you're constantly itching for a foot massage, it might be time to invest in a device that can give you one whenever you want. This thing even heats up, which is perfect if your feet are always frosty.

Cloud Massage
$395.50 $276.85
Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth 360 Speaker

Amazon Canada

For quality sound and durability, look no further than Bose. This powerful Bluetooth speaker will project sound at 360 degrees, filling any room you put it in with the sounds of your choice.

Bose
$369 $229
Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 11.6-Inch Laptop

Amazon Canada

If you're someone who needs a laptop for basic day-to-day use, here's a super affordable and reliable laptop without any bells or whistles. Aside from this Acer one, you can find even more laptop deals on Amazon Canada and other stores, too.

Acer
$285.21 $199
Buy Now

Hisense 32-Inch Smart TV

Amazon Canada

If you're on the hunt for a new TV, here's a super affordable and highly rated option to consider. You can find even more TVs on sale at Amazon Canada and other stores, too.

Hisense
$238 $189.99
Buy Now
