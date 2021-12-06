Trending Tags

Canada's Best Early Boxing Day 2021 Deals You Can Shop Just In Time For The Holidays

We've got you covered, bargain hunters! 🙌

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

While plenty of shoppers are still recovering from their Black Friday and Cyber Monday splurges, the rest of us are already counting down the days until Boxing Day.

Although the biggest deals are most likely to go live on December 26, you can already find a handful of sales on a variety of products at stores like The Source, Sephora Canada and even Lululemon.

If you haven't finished up your holiday shopping, then your timing couldn't be better. Now's your chance to score a few early Boxing Day deals while you're hunting down last-minute gift ideas and stocking stuffers.

Amazon Canada

Details: You can score a deal on just about any kind of product on Amazon Canada this month. Although the deepest markdowns might not drop until December 26, you can still find some great discounts now. New sales are added every day, so you'll want to keep an eye out on their deals page.

Find It On AMAZON CANADA

The Bay

Details: The Bay is offering a bunch of great deals right now, including a flash sale on watches that offers up to 50% off select styles until December 7. You can also get up to 50% off Christmas decor with more deals dropping this week including up to 75% off fine jewelry starting December 8!

Find It On THE BAY

Best Buy Canada

Details: Right now, you can find Boxing Day prices on select items including $100 of a Dyson V7 Cordless Stick Vacuum and up to $600 off smart TVs. The best part about these deals? If you buy now and the price lowers on Boxing Day, Best Buy Canada will refund you the difference.

Find It On BEST BUY CANADA

The Body Shop

Details: Still on the hunt for gift ideas for the holidays? Right now you can get 25% off select gift sets, along with 20% off two or more items including shower gel, hand cream, body butter and more.

Find It On THE BODY SHOP

Canadian Tire

Details: While the deals that will drop on actual Boxing Day are still a mystery, you can already score huge discounts on kitchen appliances, vacuums and electronics, with some items up to a whopping 70% off.

Find It On CANADIAN TIRE

Lululemon

Details: While an official Boxing Sale has not yet been announced, you can still find discounts on select apparel and accessories — which, TBH, is quite the rarity when it comes to Lululemon!

Find It On LULULEMON

Old Navy

Details: Looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe? There's something for the whole family here. You can get up to 50% off storewide at Old Navy right now, with cute tops starting at just $10.

Find It On OLD NAVY

Sephora Canada

Details: If you're a Beauty Insider, VIB or Rouge member, you can get 20% off your entire order with the code GIFTEASY. You can also score 30% off all Sephora Collection items until December 12. No promo is required, the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Find It On SEPHORA CANADA

The Source

Details: Before really getting into the Boxing Day deals, you can find discounts during their Wrap Up Your List Event. This includes $40 off Apple AirPods and $50 off Fitbit Luxe Activity Trackers.

Find It On THE SOURCE

Staples

Details: From stationery and office supplies to electronics and tech, you can already find deals at Staples. If you're stumped on gift ideas, check out their handy gift guide for inspiration.

Find It On STAPLES

Urban Decay

Details: For the entire month of December, you can score up to 50% off the Prince Collection and up to 40% off the Marvel Collection at Urban Decay.

Find It On URBAN DECAY

