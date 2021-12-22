Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Is Offering Big Savings On So Many Electronics Right Now
Some products are over $100 off!
It's that time of year again and the Costco Boxing Day online sale is happening right now with so many discounts on electronics that you can get while sitting on the couch.
In fact, the deals being offered are actually part of the online "Boxing Week Savings" event that the wholesale retailer is having online this year.
For anyone who's looking to save some money while buying electronics, here are six items that are part of this year's Costco deals.
HP 14b-cb0003ca 2-in-1 Chromebook Bundle
Price: $499.99 (
$599.99)
Details: This HP Chromebook is a touchscreen and comes in a bundle with a wireless mouse and stylus.
The offer for $100 off lasts until December 31.
Fitbit Charge 4 Bundle
Price: $129.99 (
$169.99)
Details: The Fitbit Charge 4 is a swim-proof tracker. It has features like built-in GPS, exercise mode and sleep tracking along with a battery that lasts for up to seven days.
This pricing is available for orders placed until December 29.
Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones
Price: $128.99 (
$178.99)
Details: These Bose headphones are completely wireless and both sweat and weather-resistant. They also have up to five hours per charge and 10 additional hours with the charging case.
This deal is valid for orders placed until January 6, 2022.
iRobot Roomba i4+ Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum
Price: $549.99 (
$699.99)
Details: The Roomba robot vacuum cleans in rows and even learns your habits so it can offer personalized schedules. After every cleaning, it empties itself into a disposable bag that takes up to 60 days to fill.
You can get this pricing of $150 off until December 31.
JBL Charge Essential Portable Waterproof Speaker
Price: $154.99 (
$164.99)
Details: This speaker comes with a handy power bank and has a USB port, wireless Bluetooth streaming, waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime.
The deal is available until December 31.
MEE Audio H6D Bluetooth Wireless Headset
Price: $48.99 (
$58.99)
Details: This headset has a noise-cancelling boom microphone, up to 17 hours of talk time, 200 hours of standby per charge and a magnetic charging dock included.
This pricing is valid on orders placed until December 26.