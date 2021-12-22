Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals

Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Is Offering Big Savings On So Many Electronics Right Now

Some products are over $100 off!

Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Is Offering Big Savings On So Many Electronics Right Now
Helmiyousif | Dreamstime

It's that time of year again and the Costco Boxing Day online sale is happening right now with so many discounts on electronics that you can get while sitting on the couch.

In fact, the deals being offered are actually part of the online "Boxing Week Savings" event that the wholesale retailer is having online this year.

For anyone who's looking to save some money while buying electronics, here are six items that are part of this year's Costco deals.

HP 14b-cb0003ca 2-in-1 Chromebook Bundle

Costco

Price: $499.99 ($599.99)

Details: This HP Chromebook is a touchscreen and comes in a bundle with a wireless mouse and stylus.

The offer for $100 off lasts until December 31.

Find it on COSTCO

Fitbit Charge 4 Bundle

Costco

Price: $129.99 ($169.99)

Details: The Fitbit Charge 4 is a swim-proof tracker. It has features like built-in GPS, exercise mode and sleep tracking along with a battery that lasts for up to seven days.

This pricing is available for orders placed until December 29.

Find it on COSTCO

Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones

Costco

Price: $128.99 ($178.99)

Details: These Bose headphones are completely wireless and both sweat and weather-resistant. They also have up to five hours per charge and 10 additional hours with the charging case.

This deal is valid for orders placed until January 6, 2022.

Find it on COSTCO

iRobot Roomba i4+ Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum

Costco

Price: $549.99 ($699.99)

Details: The Roomba robot vacuum cleans in rows and even learns your habits so it can offer personalized schedules. After every cleaning, it empties itself into a disposable bag that takes up to 60 days to fill.

You can get this pricing of $150 off until December 31.

Find it on COSTCO

JBL Charge Essential Portable Waterproof Speaker

Costco

Price: $154.99 ($164.99)

Details: This speaker comes with a handy power bank and has a USB port, wireless Bluetooth streaming, waterproof design and up to 20 hours of playtime.

The deal is available until December 31.

Find it on COSTCO

MEE Audio H6D Bluetooth Wireless Headset

Costco

Price: $48.99 ($58.99)

Details: This headset has a noise-cancelling boom microphone, up to 17 hours of talk time, 200 hours of standby per charge and a magnetic charging dock included.

This pricing is valid on orders placed until December 26.

Find it on COSTCO

From Your Site Articles

9 Exercise Bikes & Other Fitness Products On Sale Just In Time For Boxing Day

Who needs a gym membership, anyway? 😅

Ruslan Galiullin | Dreamstime, @everlast | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time than Boxing Week to give your at-home gym an upgrade? If you've been thinking about getting some new fitness equipment, there are a handful of exercise bikes and other products on sale at Amazon Canada, Canadian Tire and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Here's A Sneak Peek Of What To Expect

It starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! 🛍️

@walmart | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you enjoy shopping at Walmart Canada, then you'll be pleased to know their Boxing Day Sale starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! According to their digital flyer, you'll find hundreds of deals on a wide range of products including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and so much more.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Employees Have Revealed 6 Things You Never Knew About Their Discounts & Returns

You can finally know exactly when markdowns happen every month! 🙌

Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you're a regular Costco Canada shopper or are considering getting a membership, there are so many things you probably don't know about the wholesaler's discounts and returns that could actually be a game-changer for you.

Narcity spoke to two employees, Beth* and Hannah*, to find out how customers can get the most bang for their buck when it comes to sales and how shoppers can make the most of the retailer's return policies.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Last-Minute Costco Gift Ideas From TikTok That Might Just Save Christmas (VIDEOS)

Only a few days left!

couponcutiecanada | TikTok, jsapproved | TikTok

If you've been naughty and have left your shopping until the very last minute, these TikToks about Christmas presents from Costco might just save your butt.

From comfy clothing to lounge around in during the holidays to yummy snacks to indulge in, you can probably pick up something for everyone on your list.

Keep Reading Show less