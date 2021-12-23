Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - Deals
costco

Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Has Deals On Everyday Items & Even Face Masks Are Discounted

Sometimes you just want to save money on the things you buy all the time!

Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Has Deals On Everyday Items & Even Face Masks Are Discounted
@costco | Instagram

'Tis the season for the Costco Boxing Day sale and it's happening online right now with deals on everyday items like chocolate, socks and face masks.

As part of the online "Boxing Week Savings" event that the wholesale retailer is putting on this year, so many products are available for Costco shoppers to buy and get discounts on without leaving the house.

You can get Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolates Cornet, 900 g for $19.49, which is down $4.50, Lavazza Crema E Aroma Coffee, 1 kg for $12.99, which is down by $3, and Barkthins Dark Chocolate Almonds, 482 g for $10.99, which is down $2.

Costco is also offering savings on household items.

You can get $4 off Royal Chinet Dessert Plates, 228-pack making them $15.99 now, and the Pendleton - Tucson Star 3-piece Towel Set is $29.99 after being discounted by $9.

If you want fitness-related items, the Fila Men's Trazoros Energized 2 Runner is $8 off, coming in at $34.99, and Champion Women's Athletic Socks, 8-pack is $4 off, down to $9.99.

This Blue Disposable 3 Layer Face Mask Case, 20 x 100-pack is now $144.99 after being discounted $40.

There are also many other deals available with the "Boxing Week Savings" event.

If anyone is looking to purchase something more than chocolates, towels, running shoes or face masks, Costco's online sale for Boxing Day also has deals on electronics like laptops, headphones and fitness trackers.

From Your Site Articles

9 Exercise Bikes & Other Fitness Products On Sale Just In Time For Boxing Day

Who needs a gym membership, anyway? 😅

Ruslan Galiullin | Dreamstime, @everlast | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What better time than Boxing Week to give your at-home gym an upgrade? If you've been thinking about getting some new fitness equipment, there are a handful of exercise bikes and other products on sale at Amazon Canada, Canadian Tire and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Here's A Sneak Peek Of What To Expect

It starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! 🛍️

@walmart | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you enjoy shopping at Walmart Canada, then you'll be pleased to know their Boxing Day Sale starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! According to their digital flyer, you'll find hundreds of deals on a wide range of products including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and so much more.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco's Boxing Day Online Sale Is Offering Big Savings On So Many Electronics Right Now

Some products are over $100 off!

Helmiyousif | Dreamstime

It's that time of year again and the Costco Boxing Day online sale is happening right now with so many discounts on electronics that you can get while sitting on the couch.

In fact, the deals being offered are actually part of the online "Boxing Week Savings" event that the wholesale retailer is having online this year.

Keep Reading Show less

Costco Employees Have Revealed 6 Things You Never Knew About Their Discounts & Returns

You can finally know exactly when markdowns happen every month! 🙌

Dennizn | Dreamstime

If you're a regular Costco Canada shopper or are considering getting a membership, there are so many things you probably don't know about the wholesaler's discounts and returns that could actually be a game-changer for you.

Narcity spoke to two employees, Beth* and Hannah*, to find out how customers can get the most bang for their buck when it comes to sales and how shoppers can make the most of the retailer's return policies.

Keep Reading Show less