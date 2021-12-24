Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
boxing day

The DavidsTea Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now & You Can Stock Up On Your Favourite Blends

Save up to 50% on teas, sets and accessories! 🍵

The DavidsTea Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now & You Can Stock Up On Your Favourite Blends
@davidstea | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A cozy holiday break wouldn't be complete without a warm mug of tea from one of Canada's favourite tea brands. DavidsTea is having their semi-annual sale right now you can get up to 50% off a bunch of different teas and accessories.

You can find discounts on loose-leaf tea, packaged tea, and samplers to try out new flavours. There's everything from un-caffeinated teas, to matcha, to more unique blends like this Movie Night blend that has real popcorn in it.

If you're feeling a little under the weather, you can get the cold survival tea sampler pack with blends that'll help you deal with things like clogged sinuses and headaches. A five pack is on sale for $9.50 now (originally $19).

You can even pick up the 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar from earlier in the holiday season for just $35 (originally $50). Who says calendars are only for December? You can treat yourself and enjoy it for the month of January.

Besides tea, there are also a variety of accessories like tumblers and mugs for sale, too. Since there are many seasonal products from spring and Halloween, it's a great time to stock up on gifts you plan on handing out throughout the year.

DavidsTea

You can grab some tea to steep over the holidays with DavidsTea's semi-annual up to 50% off sale. You can get free shipping when you spend $39 or more and a free glass confetti mug when you spend $100 or more.

DavidsTea
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Dynamite's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Almost Everything Will Be 70% Off

Save up to 70% December 25 until January 9! 🛍️

@dynamiteclothing | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One Canadian fashion brand that's had a successful year is Dynamite. From their staple leather Gisele pants to their gorgeous holiday edit collection, we can definitely say it's been a favourite of ours in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Boxing Day TV Deals In Canada That'll Let You Binge-Watch Your Fave Series In Style

Because the second season of Euphoria is out soon & we need to be ready.

@thesourceca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you tired of watching your favourite Christmas movies on a teeny-tiny laptop screen? I sure as heck am. With Boxing Day deals coming in hot, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade your home-theatre experience with a new TV at a remarkable discount.

Keep Reading Show less

Michael Kors' Early Boxing Day Sale Has Started & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get Right Now

Get an additional 15% off items that are already 60% off!

Starletdarlene | Dreamstime, @michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Don't worry if you missed out on the Michael Kors' Black Friday sale because the brand's Boxing Day sale is here early and you can already score some amazing discounts.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Boxing Day Laptop Deals In Canada That'll Save You A Lot More Than A Dime Or Two

It's the perfect time for an upgrade!

@omenbyhp | Instagram, @microsoftcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking to start the new year with a new laptop? With Boxing Day deals rolling out left and right, there couldn't be a better time to find a great laptop at a discount.

Keep Reading Show less