The DavidsTea Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now & You Can Stock Up On Your Favourite Blends
Save up to 50% on teas, sets and accessories! 🍵
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
A cozy holiday break wouldn't be complete without a warm mug of tea from one of Canada's favourite tea brands. DavidsTea is having their semi-annual sale right now you can get up to 50% off a bunch of different teas and accessories.
You can find discounts on loose-leaf tea, packaged tea, and samplers to try out new flavours. There's everything from un-caffeinated teas, to matcha, to more unique blends like this Movie Night blend that has real popcorn in it.
If you're feeling a little under the weather, you can get the cold survival tea sampler pack with blends that'll help you deal with things like clogged sinuses and headaches. A five pack is on sale for $9.50 now (originally $19).
You can even pick up the 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar from earlier in the holiday season for just $35 (originally $50). Who says calendars are only for December? You can treat yourself and enjoy it for the month of January.
Besides tea, there are also a variety of accessories like tumblers and mugs for sale, too. Since there are many seasonal products from spring and Halloween, it's a great time to stock up on gifts you plan on handing out throughout the year.
DavidsTea
You can grab some tea to steep over the holidays with DavidsTea's semi-annual up to 50% off sale. You can get free shipping when you spend $39 or more and a free glass confetti mug when you spend $100 or more.