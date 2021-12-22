Trending Tags

Walmart Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Here's A Sneak Peek Of What To Expect

It starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! 🛍️

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you enjoy shopping at Walmart Canada, then you'll be pleased to know their Boxing Day Sale starts on December 24 at 6 p.m. EST! According to their digital flyer, you'll find hundreds of deals on a wide range of products including electronics, kitchen appliances, beauty and so much more.

Although product pricing won't be reflected on Walmart Canada's site until the sale begins, you can look forward to deals like a Kalorik Digital Air Fryer for $59.88 (originally $79.88), a 55-inch RCA 4K TV for $398 (originally $528), a Philips Dry Electric Cordless Shaver for $59.96 (originally $99.96) and more.

When it comes to clothes, you'll be able to save up to 70% on select apparel and up to 50% off select footwear. All men's and women's outwear will be 30% off, too. Ladies' plush pajama pants will be on sale for a whopping $9.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or doing some belated holiday shopping, you definitely won't want to miss out on these sweet deals.

Walmart Canada

