Walmart Canada's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Here's A Sneak Peek Of What To Expect

Whether you're looking for practical gifts or a self-care product to pamper your friend with, here are 22 super last-minute gift ideas on Amazon Canada that will arrive on time (as long as you order with Prime ASAP).
Who doesn't need a little help relaxing from time to time? This small but powerful massage gun comes with four massage heads of varying shapes and sizes and has five intensity levels to alternate between. It's surprisingly lightweight, so it won't feel like a chore to hold it.
This handy alarm clock can help them get out of bed by simulating an actual sunrise. The light will gradually brighten as the alarm of their choice crescendos into waking them up. It can also simulate a sunset, which can help them fall asleep at night, too.
Now that the weather outside is, well, frightful, foggy glasses season is most certainly upon us. These anti-fog lens wipes will save your loved ones from a steamy pair of specks when they're wearing a face mask or headed indoors from the cold. It's the perfect addition to their stocking or gift bag.
If you're shopping for a coffee lover this year, you can surprise them with this portable espresso maker. Anyone who spends time camping, hiking or road tripping will adore it.
Here's a gift you'll probably want to get for yourself, too. It's a heating pad that's perfectly shaped to fit around your neck and shoulders, which can help relieve tension. And I mean, who doesn't have tight traps most of the time? It's available in grey or green.
You can help your friend keep their favourite sweaters in tip-top shape with this handy little fabric shaver. It'll smooth out any pills to keep their fabrics looking good as new. They can even use it on their sofas, rugs, blankets and whatever else may need a refresh.
This 12-ounce YETI rambler would make a great gift for a loved one who is often on the go. With just a twist, they can unlock the seal and take a sip from any side of the lid. And when the seal is locked? No spills or leaks, whatsoever!
If you're still figuring out what to buy your vegetarian, vegan, or tofu-loving pal this Christmas, they'll love this handy tofu press. It will squeeze all of the liquid out of their tofu, so they can fry or bake their strips and actually get them crispy.
Anyone who works in front of a screen knows how uncomfortable sitting for long periods can get. Do their back (and their posture) a favour and get them a comfy cushion for their office chair. Reviewers say it'll help to relieve pain, discomfort and fatigue.
The Ninja Foodi is a genius 12-in-1 appliance that'll allow your loved one to pressure cook, air fry, steam, slow cook, sear, bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat and make yogurt to boot! It'll decrease the number of appliances they have by acting as an all-in-one product they can keep on the counter at all times.
How cute are these measuring spoons? If you know someone in need of a new set of baking supplies, then these whale-shaped spoons are sure to put a smile on their face.
This Pro Controller will give them an alternative way to play their Nintendo Switch. They can use it when their Switch is docked or undocked, as well as in tabletop mode (which allows their Switch to become the TV screen).
Revlon just launched their newest hair brush, which is smaller than the oh-so-popular Hot Air Brush. This brush is perfect for styling curtain bangs, layers and short hair.
This top-rated air purifier can be used to enhance the air quality in your home by reducing dust, allergens, odours and even mold. It's ultra-quiet and comes with a night light. You might want to get them a replacement filter, too, so they'll have a backup ready to use.
This ultra-stylish plant hanging contraption is the perfect gift for your favourite plant lover. It comes with three pots and all of the installation equipment needed to set it up. You can get it in white or black.
This drill is rechargeable and cordless, so your partner won't trip over themselves while using it to work on their next home reno project. If they don't already have some, you can grab a pack of drill bits on Amazon Canada for $9.97 to go with the kit.
You can help your loved ones keep their plant babies healthy all year round with this triple-headed LED grow lamp. The necks of each light are flexible, so they can position them just right.
This durable Stanley thermos will keep their hot cocoa piping hot on all of their winter adventures this year. It's so big, they can definitely share its contents with a friend.
This super cute sunset lamp will give them the ambient lighting of their dreams this holiday season. It'll do wonders when they want to relax, especially if their overhead lights are annoyingly bright. Oh, and the photo ops? 10/10! It's also available in a sunset rainbow colour.
You can encourage them to sit back and take a relaxing bath this winter with this handy bathtub tray. The arms extend so it'll fit over most bathtubs. It comes with a stand that allows them to rest their tablet or book while they bask in bubbles. You can also pair it with a bathtub pillow for extra comfort.
This single-serve coffee machine is slim, stylish and energy-efficient. With three cup sizes to choose from, this simple machine will brew the perfect morning coffee with little-to-no effort.
