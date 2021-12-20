Old Navy's Boxing Week Sale Is On Now & Everything Is Up To 75% Off
Start the new year looking stylish AF without feeling broke AF.
Old Navy never shies away from a good sale. In fact, the sale that's on now for Boxing Week is their most impressive one yet. You can shop online and get up to 75% off everything sitewide.
This discount is applicable to clearance items, too, like this cozy microfleece blanket that's already marked down to $3, or this oversized knit v-neck long-sleeve shirt that's on sale for $18 but you can get an extra 30% off at checkout. It comes in a bunch of different colours and there are plenty of sizes still available.
You can spend hours browsing through thousands of items for men, women and children of all ages. You can find a great deal on activewear, too, like this loose-fitted t-shirt on sale for $15 but you can get an extra 30% off at checkout. If you're looking to get a pair of leggings to match, these extra high-waisted 7/8-length leggings are on sale for $34 plus 30% off at checkout.
You can also shop and save big on jeans starting at $15. These high-waisted light-wash skinny jeans are on sale for $15 (originally $39.99), as are these slim non-stretch twill pants for men. With savings like these, you can start the new year looking stylish AF without making much of a dent in your wallet.
You have until the rest of the day today to get free shipping and delivery by December 24.
Old Navy
