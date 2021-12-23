Trending Tags

boxing day

Michael Kors' Early Boxing Day Sale Has Started & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get Right Now

Get an additional 15% off items that are already 60% off!

Michael Kors' Early Boxing Day Sale Has Started & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get Right Now
Starletdarlene | Dreamstime, @michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Don't worry if you missed out on the Michael Kors Black Friday sale because the brand's Boxing Day sale is here early and you can already score some amazing discounts.

Now until December 26, you can get an extra 15% off items that are already 60% off. We couldn't help but take a look for ourselves and here are seven things that we are really excited about and maybe you'd like to add to your cart, too.

Emilia Large Pebbled Leather Tote Bag

Michael Kors

This tote is the ultimate everyday bag and can fit all of your essentials for a trip to the office or the store. It has a handy divider pocket in the middle to help you stay organized and fit items like a tablet or notebook.

Michael Kors
$598 $179
Buy Now

Kincaid Leather Riding Boot

Michael Kors

We love the knee-high boot trend and these riding boots are the perfect addition to any wardrobe. They come in women's sizes 5 to 11 and are also available in a lighter brown hue.

Michael Kors
$468 $179
Buy Now

Saffiano Leather 3-in-1 Crossbody

Michael Kors

This Saffiano leather crossbody can be worn in so many different ways. It has a removable strap so you can use it as a clutch and the included matching pouch can be worn alone as a wristlet.

Michael Kors
$448 $99
Buy Now

Myoko Sunglasses

Michael Kors

You can turn up the drama with these bold sunnies that you can rock all year round. The oversized shape will ensure that lots of UV rays are blocked and you'll look like a total movie star wherever you go.

​Michael Kors
$128 $67.15
Buy Now

Oversized Dylan Black-Tone Watch

Michael Kors

If you love a monochrome look, then you'll love this sleek all-black watch. It's made of stainless steel, is water-resistant and will never go out of style so you can hold on to this forever.

Michael Kors
$335 $179
Buy Now

Cooper Pebbled Leather Backpack

Michael Kors

This roomy backpack is not only super stylish but it features so many pockets and interior compartments to fit all of your belongings, including your laptop.

​Michael Kors
$828 $249
Buy Now

Bradshaw Small Woven Leather Shoulder Bag

Michael Kors

You can add a fun pop of colour to your outfit with this lime green shoulder bag with a woven flap. It has a push lock to keep all your things safe, and it's the perfect size for a night out or even just running errands.

​Michael Kors
$398 $152.15
Buy Now
