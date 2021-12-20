Dyson's Boxing Week Sale Is Here Early & These Are All The Deals You Can Get Right Now
You can get a great discount on the Corrale straightener and some of their best vacuums!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
After a holiday season spent shopping for others, Boxing Day is the perfect time to treat yourself. If you've been wanting a Dyson product for quite some time (whether it's a vacuum or a blow dryer) and missed out on their Black Friday deals, then you're in luck because their Boxing Week deals are even better.
There are ten different vacuums on sale including the exclusive black edition of the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal which is $150 off and only $549.99 right now. One of their strongest vacuums, the Dyson Ball Allergy+, is also on sale for $498 (originally $599.99).
The only hair tool included in the sale is the Dyson Corrale hair straightener that's now $584.99 (originally $649.99) and available in four different colours. What makes it better than other brands is that it's cord-free with a rechargeable battery and flexible plates that reduce heat and damage.
If you're looking to splurge on something for the home, a variety of air treatment devices are on sale, too. For example, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater is on sale for $698 so you're saving $101.99 right now.
According to the Dyson Canada website, there's no set date for when the sale ends but it does state that items are available while supplies last.
Dyson Canada
Take advantage of Dyson's early Boxing Day sale and gift yourself to a new vacuum, hair tool or air treatment device. If you buy something today, you'll still be able to get it right before Christmas with FREE three-day shipping.