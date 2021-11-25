Trending Tags

Dyson Canada Black Friday Deals On Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Hair Tools & More

You can save up to $150 on Dyson products and score some freebies.

Dyson Canada Black Friday Deals On Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Hair Tools & More
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of the best times of the year to splurge on a new Dyson product is on Black Friday and we've gathered all the best offers you can get right now.

Most of these offers found on the brand's website run from now until December 2 unless otherwise stated. Standard shipping is free on new machine purchases and takes anywhere from 2 to 10 business days to ship depending on location.

The brand is always on top of the game when it comes to new technology, even venturing into the VR world where you can test out the products virtually if you want to see how they work before you make a purchase.

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum

Price: $549.99 ($699.99)

Details: You can save $150 on the V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum that runs up to 60 minutes and is designed to deep clean homes with pets. It converts to a handheld vacuum and comes with four specialized tools.

$549.99 On DYSON CANADA

Ball Animal 2 Pro Upright Vacuum

Price: $549.99 ($699.99)

Details: You can also get $150 off this Ball Animal 2 Pro Upright Vacuum which has the strongest suction of any vacuum and is also designed for homes with pets. It comes with eight tools to help with any deep cleaning task you can think of.

$549.99 On DYSON CANADA

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuums

Price: $399+ ($499.99+)

Details: Both Dyson V8 models are $100 off right now. Both can run for 40 minutes, but the Dyson V8 Animal has a direct drive cleaner head and four tools for everyday quick cleans while the Dyson V8 Absolute comes with two heads and seven tools for more versatile cleaning purposes.

$399.99+ On DYSON CANADA

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum

Price: $1,099.99

Details: You can get a FREE aluminum charging Floor Dok (worth $199.99) when you buy a Dyson Outsize vacuum. The cordless vacuum can run up to two hours on a single charge and has a large cleaning head and bin capacity.

$1,099.99 On DYSON CANADA

 Air Purifiers

Price: $399+

Details: You can get a FREE replacement filter worth $99.99 when you purchase any Dyson air purifier. This includes humidifiers and heater fans, too.

$399+ On DYSON CANADA

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Price: $499.99

Details: Now until December 31, you can get a complimentary case worth $79.99 with the purchase of any Supersonic hairdryer. The Supersonic comes with a diffuser, wide-tooth comb nozzle, style concentrator nozzle, flyaway attachment, and gentle air attachment.

$499.99 On DYSON CANADA

