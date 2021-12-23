Trending Tags

The Bay's Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 70% On Your Favourite Brands

Save on the Dyson Supersonic, Levi's jeans, Ted Baker sheets and so much more!

Tonyv3112 | Dreamstime, @hudsonsbay | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You won't have to wait until December 26 to enjoy amazing Boxing Day deals at The Bay this year. The Canadian retailer has already started its deals on everything from clothing to beauty to home.

Are you planning on spending a lot of time at home in the few months? if so, loungewear and pajamas are up to 60% off, including brands like Lauren Ralph Lauren, Kate Spade and Disney starting at $9.96.

There are also home deals on bedding, like these Ted Baker 400 thread count cotton sateen sheets for $89.99 (originally $190) available in grey, pink and white.

You can also score a bunch of beauty deals including 25% off select MAC and Clinique products, along with various holiday gift sets. You can get the Dyson Special Edition Supersonic hairdryer for $499.99 (originally $579.99) that comes with a sturdy carrying case.

On top of all that, you can get this super soft luxe faux fur throw blanket for just $24.99 (originally $80) when you spend $50 or more. It comes in seven colours including white, camel and blush.

The Bay's Pre-Boxing Day sale is on now and the discounts are spectacular! You can get your order shipped for free when you spend over $35 or on any order with a Hudson's Bay Mastercard. If you're in a rush, you can pay $9.99 for same-day or next-day delivery in certain areas of Toronto and Vancouver.

