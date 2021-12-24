Dynamite's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Almost Everything Will Be 70% Off
Save up to 70% December 25 until January 9! 🛍️
One Canadian fashion brand that's had a successful year is Dynamite. From their staple leather Gisele pants to their gorgeous holiday edit collection, we can definitely say it's been a favourite of ours in 2021.
Dynamite's Boxing Day sale starts tomorrow, December 25, and you can get up to 70% off everything sitewide. The sale runs until January 9, so you have all week to shop.
It's the perfect time to pick out an outfit to rock on New Year's Eve (even if you're just staying home) or load up on cozy loungewear to live in all winter long.
If you want to take advantage of already low prices before stock runs out, you can check out the sale section with over 1,000 items at an extra 30% off.
Orders over $50 will ship for FREE between three to seven business days (except in Nunavut, Yukon or the Northwest Territories).