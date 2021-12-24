Trending Tags

Dynamite's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Almost Everything Will Be 70% Off

Save up to 70% December 25 until January 9! 🛍️

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One Canadian fashion brand that's had a successful year is Dynamite. From their staple leather Gisele pants to their gorgeous holiday edit collection, we can definitely say it's been a favourite of ours in 2021.

Dynamite's Boxing Day sale starts tomorrow, December 25, and you can get up to 70% off everything sitewide. The sale runs until January 9, so you have all week to shop.

It's the perfect time to pick out an outfit to rock on New Year's Eve (even if you're just staying home) or load up on cozy loungewear to live in all winter long.

If you want to take advantage of already low prices before stock runs out, you can check out the sale section with over 1,000 items at an extra 30% off.

Dynamite's Boxing Day sale starts tomorrow, December 25, and you can save up to 70% on almost everything. Orders over $50 will ship for FREE between three to seven business days (except in Nunavut, Yukon or the Northwest Territories).

The Best Boxing Day TV Deals In Canada That'll Let You Binge-Watch Your Fave Series In Style

Because the second season of Euphoria is out soon & we need to be ready.

@thesourceca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you tired of watching your favourite Christmas movies on a teeny-tiny laptop screen? I sure as heck am. With Boxing Day deals coming in hot, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade your home-theatre experience with a new TV at a remarkable discount.

Michael Kors' Early Boxing Day Sale Has Started & Here Are 7 Items You Can Get Right Now

Get an additional 15% off items that are already 60% off!

Starletdarlene | Dreamstime, @michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Don't worry if you missed out on the Michael Kors' Black Friday sale because the brand's Boxing Day sale is here early and you can already score some amazing discounts.

The Best Boxing Day Laptop Deals In Canada That'll Save You A Lot More Than A Dime Or Two

It's the perfect time for an upgrade!

It's the perfect time for an upgrade!

@omenbyhp | Instagram, @microsoftcanada | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Looking to start the new year with a new laptop? With Boxing Day deals rolling out left and right, there couldn't be a better time to find a great laptop at a discount.

The Bay's Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Up To 70% On Your Favourite Brands

Save on the Dyson Supersonic, Levi's jeans, Ted Baker sheets and so much more!

Tonyv3112 | Dreamstime, @hudsonsbay | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

You won't have to wait until December 26 to enjoy amazing Boxing Day deals at The Bay this year. The Canadian retailer has already started its deals on everything from clothing to beauty to home.

