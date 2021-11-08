These Faux-Leather Pants Are A Total Aritzia Dupe & They Cost Half The Price
As much as we love shopping at Aritzia, our wallets can't always take the heat. But just because we're on a budget doesn't mean our wardrobes have to suffer the consequences. Besides, who doesn't love a good Aritzia dupe?
The oh-so-stylish Melina Pant from Aritzia has been on our minds for quite some time now, so when we saw these near-identical Gisele Faux-Leather Pants at Dynamite for $69.95, we had to try them out for ourselves.
Now, we know that they're not exactly cheap, but compared to the Aritzia pants (which are a whopping $148), we think they're totally worth it. And if you think about it, you're saving more than 50% by going with the Dynamite pants.
They're a total fall and winter staple. They also come in beige and dark brown, but unfortunately, those colours are currently sold out online and only the black pants remain. You can also get them in a faux-leather croc pattern, which is super chic, too.
Brittany's Review
The high-waisted Gisele faux-leather pants at Dynamite have been out of stock for a while, but I couldn't justify buying the more expensive version from Aritzia. So when they came back in stock, I bought them immediately — and I'm so glad I did.
They're incredibly soft and a lot nicer than I expected them to be. The pockets have a bit of stretch in them, so you can actually use them without struggling to pry them open. I'm almost 6-feet tall, so they are a tiny bit short on me, but they work perfectly with a pair of boots.
May's Review
I'm always on the hunt for a good dupe (because who doesn't love saving money?) and I came across these faux-leather pants while working on an Aritzia dupes list. The reviews online were super positive and I love trying out the products I recommend, so I went ahead and bought them.
I was really surprised at how soft they were and I really love how they're a straight leg style but fit nicely around the waist. The inside is a soft, almost suede-like material that feels really nice on your legs.
If you want to buy a pair for yourself, they're currently available in black in sizes 00 to 14.