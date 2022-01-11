Trending Tags

11 Super Puff & Other Aritzia Winter Dupes That'll Help You Save Some Serious Money

Dupes for the Super Puff Mid, Shorty, Shorty Vest and more!

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Some of the most popular winter coats you probably see Canadians wearing are from the Super Puff line, which is available at Aritzia. While these puffers are well-made and super warm, they come at a hefty price tag.

Besides the Super Puff line, Aritzia has some other gorgeous winter apparel that are equally as high quality, but also just as expensive.

So, if you're looking to achieve the Aritzia look for less, here are 11 dupes we found from brands like Dynamite and Old Navy.

Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket

Aritzia (left), Old Navy (right)

The Super Puff Shorty (left) is $275 while this Old Navy dupe has a similar shine and is also water resistant. The dupe comes in red, red plaid, maple, blue, and black and in petite, regular and tall sizes XS to 4X.

Old Navy
$79.99 $75
Buy Now

Old Navy Slouchy Sherpa Zip Jacket

Aritzia (left), Old Navy (right)

Keep cozy with this sherpa jacket that's only a fraction of the price of the Babaton Antic Jacket (left) that's $120 right now. While the Aritzia one only comes in black and brow, the Old Navy dupe also comes in cinnamon, teal, and beige.

Old Navy
$54.99 $30.08
Buy Now

Dynamite Gisele Faux Leather Pant

Aritzia (left), Dynamite (right)

The Wilfred Melina Pants (left, $148) have been blowing up on TikTok lately and they're the perfect thing to wear this winter. But for less than half the price, you can get this Dynamite dupe that is super similar.

Dynamite
$69.95
Buy Now

Dynamite Faux Leather Shacket

Aritzia (left), Dynamite (right)

Pair your Gisele pants with a matching shacket, which is a total dupe for the Ganna Shirt Jacket (left, $168). It's great for layering since the fit is oversized.

Dynamite
$79.95
Buy Now

H&M Padded Mittens

Aritzia (left), H&M (right)

The Super Puff line includes these cozy waterproof Super Puff Mittens (left, $45) which will match your Super Puff coat. These more affordable ones from H&M are super similar, but feature a wrist elastic to keep snow out.

H&M
$14.99
Buy Now

Ardene Organic Cotton Bubble-Sleeved Sweatshirt

Aritzia (left), Ardene (right)

Dropping $80 on a sweatshirt can be a lot for some of us, even if it's a gorgeous one like the Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt (left). Instead, here's a similar one at a lower price from Ardene that comes in eight colours.

Ardene
$29.90
Buy Now

Ardene Half-Zip Boyfriend Sweatshirt

Aritzia (left), Ardene (right)

Another sweatshirt to lounge around in is this Cozy Fleece Mega ¼ Zip Sweatshirt (left, $55) that's soft to the touch. But, since it's out of stock on the Aritzia website, the Ardene one is the perfect (and less expensive) alternative to pick up.

Ardene
$26.90 $16.14
Buy Now

H&M Crop Vest

Aritzia (left), H&M (right)

The Super Puff Shorty Vest is comfy and warm but with a price tag of $250, you might be looking for a cheaper option. This H&M one is great because it has similar features (like an elasticized hem, high neck, and pockets) for a much lower price.

H&M
$29.99
Buy Now

Dynamite Duke Wide Leg Cargo Pants

Aritzia (left), Dynamite (right)

These Tna Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpants (left, $78) combine the coziness of sweatpants with the look of cargos. The Dynamite dupe come in a similar beige colour, as well as an olive green.

Dynamite
$39.95
Buy Now

H&M Crop Turtleneck Sweater

Aritzia (left), H&M (right)

You can hardly tell these two sweaters apart, except when you look at the price — which has a difference of $128. They both have a dropped shoulder style and a high, loose-fitted neck to keep you warm.

H&M
$39.99
Buy Now

Dynamite Mid-Length City Puffer Coat

Aritzia (left), Dynamite (right)

While it's not available in the exact same colour as the Super Puff Mid (left, $248), this Dynamite dupe is almost identical in style and is on sale for almost 70% off the original price.

Dynamite
$149.95 $50
Buy Now
