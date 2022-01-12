Coach Outlet Is Having A Sale Right Now & You Can Get Up To 70% Off
When it comes to luxury brands, Coach is one of the few that actually has outlets you can shop online and in-store in Canada. This month, Canadians can get up to 70% off everything included in their Wardrobe Sale — not to mention killer deals on clearance items.
If you're wondering what kinds of items you can get, you better get comfortable because there are hundreds of styles at a discount right now. With Valentine's Day around the corner, there couldn't be a better time to pick up a special gift at a quarter of the price.
First off, you'll definitely want to make sure you check out what signature bags are available at a discount. You can get this adorable Ellen Crossbody With Linear Quilting for $119.40 (originally $398), a Shearling Warren Belt Bag for $119.40 (originally $398) and a Zip Top Tote for $83.40 (originally $278).
As far as jackets go, you can score a Solid Short Puffer With Shearling for $209.40 (originally $698) or a Quilted Long Trench for $269.40 (originally $898).
You can also find super cute boots on sale, like these Nala Booties for $125 (originally $250) or these Citysole Boots for $149 (originally $298). Check them out!
