fashion & clothing

12 Puffer Jackets You Can Get In Canada That'll Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Bundle up, folks! ⛄

Simons, H&M, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Puffer jacket season has arrived in Canada and it's just about time for us to bundle up and face the impending winter weather.

If you're ready to layer your favourite cozy knit sweaters with a trendy puffer jacket, then you've come to the right place. Although stylish shackets have been a fall staple, they might not be able to keep you toasty when the temperature really drops.

Here are 12 super cute — and super affordable — puffer jackets that Canadians can wear to stay warm this season.

H&M Short Puffer Jacket

a person wearing a short puffer jacket from H&M that looks like a super puff from aritzia

H&M

Price: $59.99

Details: This puffer jacket from H&M is a budget-friendly dupe of the oh-so-trendy Super Puff from Aritzia that costs $225. This dupe is available in sizes 2XS to XL.

$59.99 On H&M

Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Short Puffer Jacket

a person wearing a slouchy puffer jacket from amazon canada

Amazon Canada

Price: $86+

Details: Now this is a warm, relaxed and no-nonsense puffer jacket! It's available in nine colours like camel and sage green in sizes XS to 2XL.

$86+ On AMAZON CANADA

Short City Puffer Coat

a person wearing an off-white puffer jacket from dynamite

Dynamite

Price: $49 ($89.95)

Details: This cozy puffer jacket has an ultra-plush collar for extra comfort. It zips and buttons up for the ultimate bundle. It's available in cream or grey in sizes XS to XL.

$49 On DYNAMITE

100% Recycled Midi Puffer Coat

A person wearing a long metallic puffer jacket from Gap

Gap

Price: $248

Details: Here's a long metallic puffer jacket that can keep you extra toasty this winter. It's available in four colours in regular, tall or petite sizes XS to 2XL.

$248 On GAP

Twik Metallic Puffer Jacket

a person wearing a gold puffer jacket from simons

Simons

Price: $99

Details: Here's a chic metallic puff that'll keep you warm and stylish all winter long. You can get it in peach or green in sizes XS to large.

$99 On SIMONS

Quilted Utility Puffer Jacket

a person wearing an olive quilted puffer jacket from Old Navy

Old Navy

Price: $66.97 ($84.99)

Details: This quilted puffer jacket features a subtle twill-tape trim that makes it feel unique compared to other brands. It's currently available in sizes large to 2XL.

$66.97 On OLD NAVY

The North Face Hyalite Hooded Down Jacket

a person wearing a black north face puffer jacket

Nordstrom

Price: $199

Details: This stylish North Face puffer jacket is water repellant and filled with RDS-certified down so it's super cozy. You can get it in black or grey in sizes large to 2XL.

$199 On NORDSTROM

Twik Hooded Puffer Coat

a person wearing a blue puffer jacket from simons

Simons

Price: $169

Details: Here's a super cozy puffer jacket that'll keep you warm and stylish at the same time. It's available in blue, black or beige in sizes XS to XL.

$169 On SIMONS

Levi's Puffer Jacket

a person wearing a green puffer jacket from nordstrom

Norstrom

Price: $150

Details: This snug Levi's jacket will, of course, go perfectly with your favourite pair of Levi's jeans. It's currently available in six colours like pool blue and olive green in sizes XS to 2XL.

$150 On NORDSTROM

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Puffer Jacket

a person wearing a red puffer jacket from simons

Simons

Price: $200

Details: This Columbia puffer jacket is water-resistant and filled with lightweight synthetic down. It's currently available in coral or black in sizes XS to XL.

$200 On SIMONS

Columbia Puffect Jacket

a person wearing a columbia puffer jacket from amazon canada

Amazon Canada

Price: $109.52+

Details: This Columbia puffer was made to be worn on super chilly days. Reviewers love how comfy it is and say it actually keeps them warm during the harsh winter months. You can get it in four colours like yellow and purple in sizes XS to XL.

$109.52+ On AMAZON CANADA

Joe Fresh Packable Puffer With PrimaLoft

a person wearing a thin puffer jacket from joe fresh

Joe Fresh

Price: $69

Details: Here's a packable puffer jacket if you're looking for something on the lighter side. It's perfect for layering underneath your favourite peacoat when the temperature really drops. It comes in six colours including white, blue and black in sizes XS to XL.

$69 On JOE FRESH

