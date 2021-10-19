12 Puffer Jackets You Can Get In Canada That'll Keep You Cozy All Season Long
Bundle up, folks! ⛄
Puffer jacket season has arrived in Canada and it's just about time for us to bundle up and face the impending winter weather.
If you're ready to layer your favourite cozy knit sweaters with a trendy puffer jacket, then you've come to the right place. Although stylish shackets have been a fall staple, they might not be able to keep you toasty when the temperature really drops.
Here are 12 super cute — and super affordable — puffer jackets that Canadians can wear to stay warm this season.
H&M Short Puffer Jacket
Price: $59.99
Details: This puffer jacket from H&M is a budget-friendly dupe of the oh-so-trendy Super Puff from Aritzia that costs $225. This dupe is available in sizes 2XS to XL.
Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Short Puffer Jacket
Price: $86+
Details: Now this is a warm, relaxed and no-nonsense puffer jacket! It's available in nine colours like camel and sage green in sizes XS to 2XL.
Short City Puffer Coat
Price: $49 (
$89.95)
Details: This cozy puffer jacket has an ultra-plush collar for extra comfort. It zips and buttons up for the ultimate bundle. It's available in cream or grey in sizes XS to XL.
100% Recycled Midi Puffer Coat
Price: $248
Details: Here's a long metallic puffer jacket that can keep you extra toasty this winter. It's available in four colours in regular, tall or petite sizes XS to 2XL.
Twik Metallic Puffer Jacket
Price: $99
Details: Here's a chic metallic puff that'll keep you warm and stylish all winter long. You can get it in peach or green in sizes XS to large.
Quilted Utility Puffer Jacket
Price: $66.97 (
$84.99)
Details: This quilted puffer jacket features a subtle twill-tape trim that makes it feel unique compared to other brands. It's currently available in sizes large to 2XL.
The North Face Hyalite Hooded Down Jacket
Price: $199
Details: This stylish North Face puffer jacket is water repellant and filled with RDS-certified down so it's super cozy. You can get it in black or grey in sizes large to 2XL.
Twik Hooded Puffer Coat
Price: $169
Details: Here's a super cozy puffer jacket that'll keep you warm and stylish at the same time. It's available in blue, black or beige in sizes XS to XL.
Levi's Puffer Jacket
Price: $150
Details: This snug Levi's jacket will, of course, go perfectly with your favourite pair of Levi's jeans. It's currently available in six colours like pool blue and olive green in sizes XS to 2XL.
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Puffer Jacket
Price: $200
Details: This Columbia puffer jacket is water-resistant and filled with lightweight synthetic down. It's currently available in coral or black in sizes XS to XL.
Columbia Puffect Jacket
Price: $109.52+
Details: This Columbia puffer was made to be worn on super chilly days. Reviewers love how comfy it is and say it actually keeps them warm during the harsh winter months. You can get it in four colours like yellow and purple in sizes XS to XL.
Joe Fresh Packable Puffer With PrimaLoft
Price: $69
Details: Here's a packable puffer jacket if you're looking for something on the lighter side. It's perfect for layering underneath your favourite peacoat when the temperature really drops. It comes in six colours including white, blue and black in sizes XS to XL.