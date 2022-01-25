Trending Tags

15 Pieces Of Cozy Fleece Clothing That'll Keep You From Freezing Your Butt Off

Who isn't happiest when they're cocooned in fleece? 🙌

Commerce Writer
Old Navy, Urban Outfitters, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

"We don't have earthquakes, we don't have hurricanes, we don't have alligators." It's a mantra that most Canadians have adopted this year, especially with all the snowy weather we've had lately.

While we can't control the weather, one thing we can do to combat the below-freezing temperatures is to layer up with cozy fleece apparel.

From comfy slippers to thermal leggings, here are 15 fleece clothes you'll want to add to your cart to keep yourself warm and toasty for the rest of winter.

Twik Soft Fleece-Lined Leggings

Simons

You can get 50% off these soft, fleece-lined leggings from Simons right now. You can wear them on their own or under a pair of jeans for extra warmth. They're currently available in sizes XS/S and M/L.

Twik
$19.99 $9.99
Buy Now

HomeTop Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers With Polar Fleece Lining

Amazon Canada

You really can't go wrong with a pair of cozy slippers. Reviewers love how soft these things are and say they're super comfortable to wear around the house. You can get them in four colours and in sizes 5 to 12.

HomeTop
$37.89+
Buy Now

Cozy Sherpa Half-Zip Pullover Sweater For Women

Old Navy

This plush fleece pullover will keep you snug as a bug until the warm weather finally returns. It's available in four colours and in sizes XS to 4XL in regular and petite.

Old Navy
$49.99 $38.97
Buy Now

Le 31 Cranberry Check Polar Fleece Robe

Simons

How badly do you want to swaddle yourself in this cozy fleece robe? It's 60% off and would make for a fabulous Valentine's Day gift, too.

Le 31
$150 $59.95
Buy Now

Emprella Thermal Underwear Set For Women

Amazon Canada

This thermal set comes with a top and bottoms that are sweat-wicking and lined with fleece for extra warmth. They make great base layers for outdoor winter activities, but can also be worn on their own. They're available in sizes small to XL.

Emprella
$33.99+
Buy Now

H&M Fleece-Lined Shirt Jacket

H&M

This stylish nylon shirt jacket is lined with fleece, which can be worn under your winter jacket for extra warmth or on its own when the weather warms up a little. It comes in three colours and is available in sizes XS to 2XL.

H&M
$59.99
Buy Now

H&M Fleece Joggers 

H&M

Here's a pair of fluffy fleece joggers you'll want to wear 24/7, indoors or outside. You can get them in black or beige and in sizes XS to 2XL.

H&M
$29.99
Buy Now

Men's Ultra Soft Warm Cotton Fleece Lined Base Layer Top & Bottom Thermal Set

Amazon Canada

This cotton set includes a shirt and pants and are lined with fleece to keep you nice and toasty. They're currently available in two colours (black and dark grey) in sizes small to XL.

DAVID ARCHY
$44.99+
Buy Now

Icone Fleece joggers

Simons

These loose-fit fleece joggers will become your go-to when the temperature dips below freezing. They're currently available in sizes XS to large in a light grey colour.

Icone
$59 $39.95
Buy Now

Cozy Sherpa Slippers For Men

Old Navy

Say goodbye to frosty feet with these fleece-lined slippers. They're available in seven colours and in sizes small to XL.

Old Navy
$24.99 $15.97
Buy Now

We Wander Fleece 1/4-Zip Sweater

Eddie Bauer

This funky-print fleece pullover is sure to keep you cozy on snowy winter days. It's available in three colours and in sizes XS to 2XL in petite, regular and plus.

Eddie Bauer
$100 $50
Buy Now

High-Waisted Fleece Leggings with Pockets

Amazon Canada

These best selling leggings are lined with fleece, which will provide you with all the extra warmth you need if you want another layer under your pants. They're currently available in five colours including grey and dark blue, in sizes XS to 2XL.

IUGA
$39.95+
Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Womens Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

Amazon Canada

This thermal fleece sweater is a best seller on Amazon Canada, with over 18,000 rave reviews. You can get it in black, but it's also available in 31 other colours, in sizes XS to 2XL.

Amazon Essentials
$27.30+
Buy Now

Smoko Heated Slippers

Urban Outfitters

Aside from being super cute, these fleece slippers are also heated. They're USB-powered, so you can lounge at home with toasty feet all winter long. You can also get them in an adorable dumpling design for the same price.

Smoko
$64
Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

Amazon Canada

This basic fleece crewneck is versatile and easy to throw on over just about anything. It's available in 30 colours in sizes XS to 2XL.

Amazon Essentials
$19.90+
Buy Now

