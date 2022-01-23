The Weather In Canada Is Freezing RN & These Spots Are Among The Coldest In The World
Better pack your wool socks! 🧦
It's not news that this country is cold, but right now 11 of the top 15 coldest places in the world are actually in Canada. Brrr!
The site WX-Now keeps a running list of the coldest places in the world, and Canada has a lot of representation on it.
Maybe all those jokes about Canada being a giant frozen tundra aren't as far off as we like to think they are.
Topping the list is Shepherd Bay, Nunavut, which is currently sitting at an eye-watering -38 C. If that's too frigid, don't worry, because the number two slot, Eureka, is a whole 2 degrees warmer at -36 C.
After those two Canadian spots is Crane Lake, Minnesota, sitting at around -36 C. As a matter of fact, most of the list flip-flops between places in Canada's territories and Minnesota, U.S.
It's not surprising, either, that after a week or so of terrible weather, a few spots in Ontario also made the list. This includes Wawa (-34 C) and Sioux Lookout (-33 C), taking the 8th and 10th spots, respectively.
The warmest temperature of the bunch is -32 C, which can be found in Magadan, Russia. While this is the "warmest," it might be best to leave your shorts and t-shirts at home if you're planning a visit.
These freezing cold temperatures won't be any surprise to anyone who's been watching Canada's weather over the last few weeks. Across the country, it's been snowy and chilly as heck. It really seems like this winter is dead set on giving us all it's got.
So, whether you live in Shepherd Bay or somewhere a little more temperate, please stay warm out there, Canada!
