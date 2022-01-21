Ontario's Weather Set To Be The Coldest In Years This Weekend & It Will Bring More Snow
Some spots could get hit with 10 centimetres of snow.
Ontario's weather forecast has the province slated to experience some of its coldest conditions in years thanks to incoming shots of arctic air.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Friday morning will be "brutally cold," with the daytime temperature dropping to as low as -26 in regions like Ottawa and Bancroft.
Environment Canada issued 11 extreme cold weather warnings for Southern Ontario, including for areas like Belleville and Peterborough.
As if that wasn't miserable enough, northern areas such as Dryden and Kenora are also in for snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres, with drivers being warned to adjust travel plans due to hazardous winter driving conditions.
"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant," the government department advises.
"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill. If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," it adds.
The weekend won't be much better, with possible flurries across Southern and Eastern Ontario on Saturday, with conditions expected to push through into Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, next week, the province will see a persistent cold pattern set in, forcing residents to layer up and avoid too much outdoor exposure.
"Both daytime and nighttime temperatures will remain below seasonal into next week. A clipper system could arrive in southern Ontario early in the week, but it's too soon for details on any potential impacts," TWN says.