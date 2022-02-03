Schools Are Shutting Down & Cars Are In Ditches As More Snow Hits Parts Of Ontario
Slow down!
Ontario roads will be slippery in some areas, and if you're not keen on ending up in a ditch, you may want to be cautious.
OPP Highway Safety Division is warning drivers who are out and about on Thursday to "watch for slippery sections on ramps and on the highways" as they are dealing with "multiple vehicles in the ditches."
"It may not look like a big winter storm but just that little sheen of moisture, that little bit of slippery sections, can be all it takes to send you careening off the highway. So take it easy," says an OPP spokesperson on Twitter.
Watch for slippery sections on ramps and on the highways we have multiple vehicles in the ditches right now https://t.co/a7aVZhFM3W
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 3, 2022
Ontario is facing a second day of winter weather travel advisories across southern Ontario this week, with snowfalls expected to reach up to 30 centimetres depending on the area you're in, according to Environment Canada (EC).
EC is warning drivers to "slow down" while "driving in slippery conditions" and to be "prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."
Some schools have also taken precautionary measures and shut down for the day.
The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board reported in a tweet on Thursday morning that schools and admin buildings will be closed "due to inclement weather and as a result of cancelled transportation."
Students will have a proper snow day on Thursday as online learning is also cancelled at HWDSB schools.
ALERT: Schools and admin buildings are closed today, Feb 3, due to inclement weather and as a result of cancelled transportation. Buses are not running. All remote, eLearning, child care, and in-person learning is cancelled. pic.twitter.com/x1reDSPniq
— HWDSB (@HWDSB) February 3, 2022
Other districts have chosen to cancel buses and in-class learning at schools but will keep remote learning available to students as an option.
Due to poor road conditions, all buses to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes for TLDSB have been cancelled for Thursday, February 3.
Schools are closed to students and remote learning will be offered to all students within the region. pic.twitter.com/lTLBzBHREW
— TLDSB (@TLDSB) February 3, 2022
Trillium Lakelands School Board District has shut down all buses going to schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes due to "poor road conditions," according to a tweet, but online learning will be available.