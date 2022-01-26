Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Bone-Chilling Cold & 20 cm Of Snow In Some Areas Today
Extreme cold warnings are in effect across Ontario!
No matter where you are in Ontario, there's a good chance you'll have to brave freezing temperatures, snow or chaotic windchills on Wednesday, so bundle up or stay home.
Environment Canada (EC) is warning of extreme cold across northern and southern Ontario with multiple special weather advisories in place for heavy snowfalls up to 20 centimetres.
Across southern Ontario, three extreme cold weather warnings are in effect, with temperatures expected to dip to - 27 C in the evening and wind chill values predicted to drop to -35 C.
EC is warning residents that "extreme cold puts everyone at risk" and to cover up before heading out to avoid developing frostbite, which can occur "within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."
In northern Ontario, the weather will be even more brutal, so if you plan on heading out, make sure you have a cup of something warm or at least the heat cranked up in your house, toasty warm for when you're back.
EC has placed three extreme cold warnings across northern Ontario, with wind chills expected to reach up to -45 C.
In several areas, wind gusts are expected to reach from 70 km/h to 80 km/hr tonight and continue into Thursday morning.
Snow will make a comeback with a heavy potential dumping around 10 centimetres to 20 centimetres on Wednesday and into Thursday in multiple areas, including Wawa to White River and Pukaskwa, Sault Ste. Marie to Superior East, Nipigon to Marathon and Superior North.
So if you're warm enough to avoid frostbite, it might be a great day for sledding.