GTA Roads Are Getting So Bad That Police Are Responding To Dozens Of Collisions
Evening commuters beware.
An incoming Ontario snowstorm isn't in full effect on GTA roads yet, but according to police, it's already making travel hazardous.
OPP Sgt Kerry Schmidt reported from Highway 400 at 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday that crews were dealing with 25 ongoing crashes on highways across the Greater Toronto region.
Wet slushy roads with more snow on the way. #OPP responding to about 25 collisions at this moment across the #GTAhttps://twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1BdGYwVNLVgxX\u00a0\u2026— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1643832181
Schmidt is warning residents not to underestimate the rapidly-changing weather.
"Sliding and slipping around that's what is the general theme here right now, so not a lot of snow, but you can see it certainly is a messy drive home," he reported. "If you're trying to get back from the office, trying to get back home, take it easy. Conditions change."
At the moment, Toronto's weather forecast is rainy and mild, with temperatures floating around 3 C.
However, an incoming mixture of precipitation will bring 5 centimetres of snow by the evening, with up to another 10 centimetres expected to arrive by Thursday evening.
"It's only raining in Mississauga. It's not going to be raining for long cause the snow is on its way, and overnight tonight into tomorrow, if you have a way of working from home, tomorrow would be another one of those days where that might be a good idea," Schmidt added.
"Take care because as soon as that temperature drops a couple more degrees, we're going to have more problems," he concluded.
Motorists are being advised to slow down and be patient if they get stuck behind plows that are heading northbound on Highway 400 and take advantage of clear roads.