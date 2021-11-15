GTA Roads Are So Bad RN That Multiple Collisions Are Being Reported (PHOTOS)
Drive safely when you're hitting the roads for your commute today!
It's wet out on the roads in the GTA this Monday, so you may want to be extra careful when you're taking your daily commute this morning.
The OPP is reporting that they have responded to multiple collisions as rain, slush and snow continue to move through the province.
"We have multiple crashes happening right now across the GTA," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an audio clip posted on Twitter on Sunday evening. "It is snowing, it is dark, and roads are wet and possibly slippery."
One person is dead after a two vehicle crash on #Hwy7/4th Line, Acton. #MississaugaOPP investigating. 2 people in SUV treated for minor injuries. Roads were wet and slushy at the time of crash - 7:20pm.pic.twitter.com/E6KUM7Ge6i— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1636983131
On November 14, at around 7:20 p.m., two cars crashed into each other on Highway 7 near Fourth Line in Acton.
"Investigators believe that the driver of the passenger vehicle somehow lost control and was ultimately broadsided by the approaching SUV," Sgt. Schmidt stated in a separate video.
The two people in the SUV went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Schmidt said that it was "snowing, slushy, wet and slippery" at the time of the crash.
Impaired Driver crashes his car at #Hwy401 and Dixon Rd. Driver left the highway, and drove along grassy ditch for several meters before wedging car between two safety barriers at the on/off-ramp. #TorontoOPP arrest driver, and charge with impaired driving offences. ^blpic.twitter.com/g63MsjtjlL— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1636957120
On Highway 401 and Dixon Road early on Monday, November 15, an impaired driver managed to wedge his car between two safety barriers at an on/off highway ramp. OPP reported that he was driving along a "grassy ditch" before colliding with the barriers.
Ontario's weather is calling for lots of snow that could make it more difficult to drive since the roads are expected to be slushy.
Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to have their headlights on, give themselves plenty of distance between cars and drive carefully on the roads.