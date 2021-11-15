Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

GTA Roads Are So Bad RN That Multiple Collisions Are Being Reported (PHOTOS)

Drive safely when you're hitting the roads for your commute today!

GTA Roads Are So Bad RN That Multiple Collisions Are Being Reported (PHOTOS)
OPP_HSD | Twitter

It's wet out on the roads in the GTA this Monday, so you may want to be extra careful when you're taking your daily commute this morning.

The OPP is reporting that they have responded to multiple collisions as rain, slush and snow continue to move through the province.

"We have multiple crashes happening right now across the GTA," OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an audio clip posted on Twitter on Sunday evening. "It is snowing, it is dark, and roads are wet and possibly slippery."

On November 14, at around 7:20 p.m., two cars crashed into each other on Highway 7 near Fourth Line in Acton.

"Investigators believe that the driver of the passenger vehicle somehow lost control and was ultimately broadsided by the approaching SUV," Sgt. Schmidt stated in a separate video.

The two people in the SUV went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt said that it was "snowing, slushy, wet and slippery" at the time of the crash.

On Highway 401 and Dixon Road early on Monday, November 15, an impaired driver managed to wedge his car between two safety barriers at an on/off highway ramp. OPP reported that he was driving along a "grassy ditch" before colliding with the barriers.

Ontario's weather is calling for lots of snow that could make it more difficult to drive since the roads are expected to be slushy.

Ontario Provincial Police are advising drivers to have their headlights on, give themselves plenty of distance between cars and drive carefully on the roads.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Is Going To Get Hella Snowy In Some Parts But It's Not All Bad News

Between 5 and 10 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to start the week. ❄️️

Klevo | Dreamstime, Darinafis | Dreamstime

Brace yourself, Ontario — you're about to get hit with some snowy conditions to start off the workweek!

According to The Weather Network, an Alberta clipper is bringing snow to southern Ontario on Sunday, which could cause dangerous driving conditions and bring 5 to 10 centimetres of snowfall through Monday.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Could Hit Some Spots With 50 cm Of Snow This Week So RIP Your Travel Plans

Some places could be snowed in Thursday night!

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Time to get shovelling, folks. Parts of Ontario could be hit with up to 50 cm of snow this week, with driving conditions deteriorating to the point where travel is not recommended.

According to The Weather Network, a barrage of widespread snowfall and winter storms will hit northwestern parts of the province today creating "dangerous blizzard-like conditions" and poor visibility.

Keep Reading Show less

Southern Ontario's Winter Weather Is Here & Spots Will Get Hit With Snow By The Weekend

Are you ready for winter?

Anjelagr | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is right on the edge of winter weather, and this weekend some regions will blow over into the land of snow!

So if you had plans for a hike or a long stroll outside this weekend, you might need to bundle up or stay inside by the fire.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is 'Blizzard-Like' In Some Spots RN & It's Making Travel Dangerous

Environment Canada has now issued winter storm warnings for seven regions.

Nikola Bilic | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather is turning frightful as bigger blasts of snow are expected to blow across the northwestern region of the province.

The Weather Network reports that serious snowfall and treacherous "blizzard-like" conditions are expected to hit parts of northwestern Ontario until the end of this week.

Keep Reading Show less