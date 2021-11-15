Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After A Car Crashed Right Into A Tree In Etobicoke

Flowers and teddy bears have reportedly been placed on scene as a memorial for her.

A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After A Car Crashed Right Into A Tree In Etobicoke
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A five-year-old girl died from a car crash over the weekend in Etobicoke.

On Saturday night, November 13, just after 9:00 p.m., Toronto Police reported that they responded to a call for a collision on Renforth Drive, just south of Centennial Park Gate.

A 31-year-old woman was heading southbound when she lost control of her Nissan Versa and collided with a tree.

A five-year-old girl was a passenger in the car at that time and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, November 14, CP24 reports that a memorial was set up where the accident took place. All through the day, people dropped off teddy bears, candles, and flowers to pay their respects to the young girl who tragically died.

Someone left behind a unicorn drawing and pinned it onto the tree, CityNews reports, as the makeshift memorial site continues to grow.

Traffic Services are still conducting an investigation into what happened.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Mother & Son Who Have Been Missing For Almost 2 Weeks

"Police are concerned for their safety."

Toronto Police

A Toronto mother and her young son have been missing for almost two weeks, and Toronto Police are asking for the public's help to find them.

Candace Pedev, a 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son Levi "were last seen on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4:30 p.m., in the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East area," according to a press release.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Warn Public Of Man Who Allegedly Tried To Lure An 11-Year-Old Into A Car

The driver "encouraged" the girl to get in the car, police said.

Toronto Police Service | Handout

Toronto police are alerting the public of a "suspicious vehicle" whose driver allegedly tried to lure a child inside the car.

On November 8, in the area of Ellerslie Avenue and Senlac Road, "a man driving a beige sedan with a female front passenger approached an eleven-year-old girl," police said in a news release.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Are Looking For A Possibly Abducted Woman After She Was Forced Into A Car

Police are "concerned" for the woman's safety.

Toronto Police

Toronto Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle after a "possible abduction," according to a news release.

Police say at 12:12 a.m. on November 9, a man and a woman were seen arguing near Queens Quay and Yonge Street, and police are "concerned" for her safety.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Police Say A Man Has Been Driving Around Trying To Lure Girls Into His Car For Months

A photo of the SUV has been released.

Toronto Police Service | Handout, Danforth Ave | Google Maps

Toronto police issued a public safety alert following reports of a suspicious SUV in the city's east end.

According to TPS, a man driving a light-coloured SUV has been reported approaching teenage girls in the area of Birchmount and Danforth Road since September.

Keep Reading Show less