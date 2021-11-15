A 5-Year-Old Girl Died After A Car Crashed Right Into A Tree In Etobicoke
Flowers and teddy bears have reportedly been placed on scene as a memorial for her.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
A five-year-old girl died from a car crash over the weekend in Etobicoke.
On Saturday night, November 13, just after 9:00 p.m., Toronto Police reported that they responded to a call for a collision on Renforth Drive, just south of Centennial Park Gate.
A 31-year-old woman was heading southbound when she lost control of her Nissan Versa and collided with a tree.
A five-year-old girl was a passenger in the car at that time and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The woman was also taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, November 14, CP24 reports that a memorial was set up where the accident took place. All through the day, people dropped off teddy bears, candles, and flowers to pay their respects to the young girl who tragically died.
Someone left behind a unicorn drawing and pinned it onto the tree, CityNews reports, as the makeshift memorial site continues to grow.
Traffic Services are still conducting an investigation into what happened.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.