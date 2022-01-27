Trending Tags

A 13-Year-Old Accused Of Murder Has Just Been Arrested For A Separate Toronto Robbery

The boy goes to court this week.

Toronto Staff Writer
A 13-Year-Old Accused Of Murder Has Just Been Arrested For A Separate Toronto Robbery
Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A 13-year-old boy that was recently charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Toronto, has been arrested again in relation to a robbery the night before.

On January 18, Toronto Police officers went down to the area of Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue after receiving a call about a robbery at a local pharmacy.

According to a TPS press release on January 26, the pharmacy was robbed of narcotics, and the suspect allegedly pulled out a firearm at the time.

Following a thorough investigation, police arrested a 13-year-old boy from Toronto on January 24. He's been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of property of over $5,000.

According to police, the same boy had also been charged with homicide on January 20. TPS media relations officer, Constable Jennifer Sidhu, confirmed to Narcity that it is the same homicide that took place last week.

On January 19, TPS went to the area of Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue to check in on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they saw a boy in an underground parking garage with life-threatening injuries and immediately tried to save him. Unfortunately, the boy succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jordon Carter. He was the eighth homicide victim in the city this year.

Officers seized two firearms and ammunition and charged the 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder.

The young teenage boy cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear in court on January 27.

Keep Reading Show less

