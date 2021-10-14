Toronto Police Have Charged A 15-Year-Old Scarborough Girl With The Murder Of A Teenage Boy
Caden Francis, the teenage boy, was 16 years old.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The Toronto Police just arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl involved in a homicide investigation over the summer.
In their press release posted on October 14, TPS said the shooting took place on Saturday, July 3, shortly after 6:00 p.m. at 11 Antrim Crescent in Scarborough.
Police arrived on the scene to find a young man suffering serious injuries. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Police identified the victim as Caden Francis, a 16-year-old from Toronto.
On October 13, at 12:35 p.m., TPS arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case. They charged her with first-degree murder, and she appeared in front of the court on Thursday morning, October 14.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
