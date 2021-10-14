Trending Tags

Toronto Police Have Charged A 15-Year-Old Scarborough Girl With The Murder Of A Teenage Boy

Caden Francis, the teenage boy, was 16 years old.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

The Toronto Police just arrested and charged a 15-year-old girl involved in a homicide investigation over the summer.

In their press release posted on October 14, TPS said the shooting took place on Saturday, July 3, shortly after 6:00 p.m. at 11 Antrim Crescent in Scarborough.

Police arrived on the scene to find a young man suffering serious injuries. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Police identified the victim as Caden Francis, a 16-year-old from Toronto.

On October 13, at 12:35 p.m., TPS arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the case. They charged her with first-degree murder, and she appeared in front of the court on Thursday morning, October 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

