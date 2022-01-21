A 13-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Murder After Toronto Apartment Shooting
A 15-year-old has died.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teen in an East York parking garage.
According to a release by Toronto Police Services, the incident occurred on January 19, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m. after police responded to reports of a shooting near Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue.
"Officers located a boy with life-threatening injuries in the underground of an apartment," the report states. "Officers immediately commenced life-saving measures. The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Police located and seized two firearms along with ammunition at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Jordon Carter of Toronto.
"Both families in this case are understandably devastated, we are supporting them in the best way that we can," Detective Sgt. Rob Choi told reporters at the scene, according to CBC.
"In this case, the involvement of two teen boys is almost unimaginable, and as a community, we should be devastated," Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue added.
The suspect, who legally cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder on January 20, 2022.
"No person shall publish the name of a young person, or any other information related to a young person if it would identify the young person as a young person dealt with under this Act," the law states.
The boy will appear in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).