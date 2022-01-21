Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A 13-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Murder After Toronto Apartment Shooting

A 15-year-old has died.

Toronto Staff Writer
A 13-Year-Old Has Been Charged With Murder After Toronto Apartment Shooting
Google Maps

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Toronto police have charged a 13-year-old boy with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing a teen in an East York parking garage.

According to a release by Toronto Police Services, the incident occurred on January 19, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m. after police responded to reports of a shooting near Gamble Avenue and Pape Avenue.

"Officers located a boy with life-threatening injuries in the underground of an apartment," the report states. "Officers immediately commenced life-saving measures. The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Police located and seized two firearms along with ammunition at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Jordon Carter of Toronto.

"Both families in this case are understandably devastated, we are supporting them in the best way that we can," Detective Sgt. Rob Choi told reporters at the scene, according to CBC.

"In this case, the involvement of two teen boys is almost unimaginable, and as a community, we should be devastated," Staff Superintendent Lauren Pogue added.

The suspect, who legally cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with Second-Degree Murder on January 20, 2022.

"No person shall publish the name of a young person, or any other information related to a young person if it would identify the young person as a young person dealt with under this Act," the law states.

The boy will appear in court at 311 Jarvis Street on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

From Your Site Articles

A Woman Was Charged After She Ran Out Of Gas On The QEW & Caused A Five Car Pileup

She tried to push on.

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

No one likes filling up gas when it's minus 20 out, but the alternative is so much worse. An Ontario driver is facing several charges this week after getting onto a busy highway despite being low on fuel, resulting in, well, chaos.

According to the OPP's Highway Safety Division, the motorist came to a stop after she ran out of gas on the QEW, blocking the highway's left lane.

Keep Reading Show less

The 3 Men Who Abducted An Ontario Woman From Her Home Were Dressed In Police Gear

The suspects told the woman she was under arrest.

OPP | Press Release

Ontario police now believe the Wasaga Beach woman, who was abducted from her home on Wednesday, January 12, was taken by three men dressed in police gear.

An update from Huronia West OPP confirms that officers responded to a report of an abduction involving "three black males dressed in police gear, but not police uniforms" from a Trailwood Place residence at around 8:32 p.m. on January 12.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario weather

Toronto Police Responded To 250 Weather-Related Calls Yesterday & Roads Are Still Awful

We aren't out of the woods yet.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

Read the latest updates on Toronto Weather here.

The blizzard may be over, but Tuesday will be far from relaxing for Ontario police, who are still dealing with a barrage of weather-related calls.

According to Alex Li, police spokesperson and media relations for the Toronto Police, officers responded to approximately 250 weather-related calls in the span of 24 hours, dealing with a long list of accidents, including personal injury collisions, property damage collisions, hazards, and more.

Keep Reading Show less

Counterfeit Toonies Have Popped Up In Ontario & Here's How You Can Spot A Fake

Don't be fooled by the "Z DOLLARD."

OPP | Handout, Kingmaphotos | Dreamstime

Ontario Provincial Police are warning businesses to keep an eye out for counterfeit toonies after some were used in the Town of Hawkesbury near Ottawa this week.

According to OPP, officers became aware of the fake two-dollar coins after members of the Hawkesbury Detachment were called to a store on Regent Street at 11:00 a.m. on January 11, 2022.

Keep Reading Show less