Toronto Police Announce Up To $250K Reward For Info On A Man Wanted For First-Degree Murder
The suspect is currently Canada's most wanted fugitive.
Toronto police are looking for Canada's most wanted fugitive, and they've announced a reward of up to $250,000 to anyone with information that would lead to his arrest.
In a press release on April 26, officers said that they are currently searching for a 32-year-old Abilaziz Mohamed of Toronto, who is wanted for first-degree murder in relation to the death of 43-year-old Craig MacDonald.
MacDonald died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound on October 13, 2021, according to police, after they responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Milner Avenue and Cinemart Drive.
Mohamed currently tops Canada's most wanted list, according to the Bolo Program, an initiative that encourages Canadians to "be on the lookout" for these fugitives.
"He is described as 5'10", 190lbs, stocky build, with black hair, brown eyes, and has a full beard with a mustache," said police in a previous report.
"He is believed to be armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately."
Other suspects on the Top 25 most-wanted list from Toronto include 40-year-old Usman Kassim and 27-year-old Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo or "Tommy Ngo."
Kassim is currently wanted by police for "attempted murder, criminal harassment, pointing a firearm, uttering death threat, dangerous operation of conveyance, and flight from police in connection with 2020 and 2021 incidents."
Ngo is wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo, according to police.
Police have posted up to $50,000 rewards for information that will lead to the arrest of Kassim or Ngo.
UPDATE: Hours after the reward was announced, Toronto Police said that they have arrested Mohamed for a homicide investigation.
Police Chief James Ramer thanked a member of the public in a news release for the information that they provided.
"We hope this provides a small amount of closure for the victim’s family," Ramer said.