One Of Canada's Most Wanted Was Arrested In Relation To A 'Million-Dollar' Heist In Toronto
He was 23rd on the Most Wanted list.
A Toronto man who is on Canada's Top 25 most wanted list was just arrested in connection to a crime that happened over a year ago.
In a news release posted on Monday, May 2, Toronto Police announced that Emmanuel Rawson has been charged in relation to an investigation into a million-dollar retail robbery. Rawson was 23rd on the BOLO Program's list of "Canada's Most Wanted."
The robbery is said to have taken place last year on April 1 at a store in the area of Carlingview Drive and Dixon Road.
According to police, two men allegedly forced an employee at gunpoint to let them into the store before they assaulted a second victim and forced them to give them access to the store's safes.
After they ordered the victims to the ground, the two suspects started to grab piles of cash and loaded them into "garbage bags." It is alleged that the suspects stole an amount of money "in excess" of $1 million before exiting the store into an awaiting vehicle and fleeing the scene.
Then, on May 17, an attempted home invasion in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue allegedly took place, in which armed suspects attempted to enter a unit but failed to do so before police arrived. Police reported a "sum of money" was found inside the home that was said to be connected to the robbery on April 1.
Members of the Toronto Police Service's Hold Up Squad were able to identify several suspects connected to the theft, and with the help of the Emergency Task Force, major crime units with various divisions and Forensic Identification Services, they were able to execute "four Criminal Code search warrants at various addresses and on two vehicles."
Through the issued warrants, they were able to find seven additional handguns, body armour, high-capacity firearm magazines, tons of ammunition, and a "large quantity" of cocaine and cash.
Police also arrested three men and four women as a result of the investigation, called Project Heavy Bag, but Rawson remained outstanding.
Now, the 22-year-old has been charged with two counts of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of forcible confinement, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over.