Toronto Police Giving Away $50K For Info To Help Arrest Murder & Attempted Murder Suspects
Police believe they're in the GTA area.
Toronto Police announced in a press release on Wednesday that they're giving rewards of up to $50,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of two suspects, one for a murder investigation and another for a separate attempted murder investigation.
27-year-old Tommy Ngo, who police said in the release was from Toronto and is also known as Ton Quoc-Hoang Ngo, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.
According to authorities, Ngo is a suspect in a murder investigation for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Russell Sahadeo on September 6, 2015, near the Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road area.
The incident, which happened at Noble Park, resulted in two suspects being identified, one of which turned themselves in. But police said they haven't arrested Ngo yet, who was the second suspect.
Law enforcement said they are also looking for Usman Kassim, 40, who is wanted for a few Canada-wide warrants in multiple investigations.
Kassim, who police say also goes by the name of Roman, Steven Matturie, and Oltunde Adeniyi, is a suspect in an assault investigation in January 2020. Police expressed that he is facing charges related to failing to comply, criminal harassment, and assault.
In April of that same year, police noted another incident where Kassim allegedly drove a vehicle that had a passenger who discharged a firearm at another vehicle. He is facing two counts of attempted murder. As of today, they said they haven't been able to identify the passenger who was with Kassim.
In October of 2021, authorities said that Kassim also allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened her life in an underground parking garage around Yorkland Road and Sheppard Avenue East.
When police had arrived at the scene, they said that Kassim had escaped arrest after ramming into a police cruiser. Police said he is also wanted for flight from police, threatening death, and various firearm offences.
Law enforcement believes both suspects are in the Greater Toronto Area, and rewards will be available until September 30 this year.