Toronto Police Looking To Identify Driver After Hit-And-Run Sends 2 To Hospital (PHOTOS)
Both women sustained serious injuries.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who failed to remain at the scene following a collision in the city's west end.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred on March 20 at around 2:52 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a "fail to remain personal injury collision" involving a vehicle and two female pedestrians.
Police say the women were walking on the eastern side of the crosswalk at the intersection of Bathurst and Niagara street when they were hit.
"The vehicle completed a left turn onto Niagara Street and struck an 18-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman who were crossing southbound in the marked crosswalk," an excerpt from the report reads.
The suspect is said to have been driving a 2015-2019 white Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Double Cab 4x4 pickup truck with a short bed.
"As a result, both women were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The white Chevrolet pickup truck fled the scene eastbound along Niagara Street," it adds.
It is unclear at the moment if the victims have been released from the hospital.
Police released security camera images of the truck on Wednesday, March 23, in the hopes of identifying the individual.
The vehicle was last seen travelling southbound on Bathurst Street.
Investigators are calling on residents, businesses, and drivers, who may have witnessed the collision or have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to reach out.
Anyone with further information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).