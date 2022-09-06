An Ontario Man Has Been Charged After 2 Hit & Runs In The Same Day This Past Weekend
Three people were struck and one has life-threatening injuries.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) has arrested and charged a Kitchener man who allegedly hit two pedestrians and a cyclist during two hit-and-run incidents on September 3.
According to a press release, police said they were alerted to a hit and run at Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West at 11:57 a.m this past Saturday.
A Jeep Patriot headed eastbound on St. Clair Avenue West at Yonge Street allegedly struck a 26-year-old man on the west side of the intersection and hit a 65-year-old man on the other side of the intersection before fleeing the scene.
The first victim was not injured, but the second victim was sent to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries," according to TPS.
The driver continued on his way and struck a cyclist shortly after at Jarvis Street and Maitland Place.
The cyclist, a 25-year-old man, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old Bachu Mathew, was located and arrested at Lower Jarvis and Queens Quay East.
However, it sounds like the arrest may not have gone over smoothly, as the man was charged with fleeing from a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and refusing to comply with a breath demand.
Mathew was also charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and the dangerous operation of a conveyance.
TPS said the investigation is "ongoing by members of Traffic Services."
Anyone who may have information or footage of the incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.