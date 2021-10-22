Toronto Police Just Charged A Man Allegedly Involved In The Fatal Gardiner Audi R8 Crash
On October 3, a hit-and-run accident left one dead on the expressway.
Toronto Police have just arrested a man who allegedly ran away after he collided with another car earlier this month.
On October 21, TPS arrested 31-year-old Kalyan Trivedi and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
The incident took place on October 3, where TPS officers said they responded to a call on the Gardiner Expressway near Islington Avenue at around 1:32 a.m.
A grey Nissan was heading east on the Gardiner at the same time a white Audi R8 was driving down at high speeds. The Audi R8 then hit the back of the Nissan causing it to hit the median guard rail and flip right over. Trivedi then allegedly bolted away from the crash on foot.
A 58-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were inside of the car at the time, but the woman — whom CP24 identified as Norma Buendia — was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died from her injuries while the 61-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
