Toronto Police Are Looking For A Man Who Allegedly Pushed Someone Onto TTC Subway Tracks
The man was dragged by the train and taken to hospital for his injuries.
A 36-year-old man was pushed and fell onto the Bloor-Yonge Subway Station TTC subway tracks on November 26, and police are looking for the person who allegedly pushed him.
Toronto police were called to the station at 5:22 p.m. for "unknown trouble" and reported the victim was carrying a box at the platform when he accidentally bumped into another man which sparked an argument, according to a press release.
The victim was then pushed and fell onto the tracks as a train approached. While on the tracks, he was hit by the train and dragged.
He sustained injuries and was treated in the hospital, according to police.
The suspect, who ran out of the station after the incident, is described as "6'0", with a slim build, and light brown hair." He was wearing a "black coat, light brown hoodie with the hood up, black pants, grey running shoes, and carrying a blue backpack with a floral pattern."
Police have released a few pictures of the suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify the man. Any individuals with information about the incident are asked to contact the police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.