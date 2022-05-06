NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto police

A ​Man Allegedly Hit A Woman With A 'Metal Object' After She Exited A TTC Bus In Toronto

Toronto police are searching for the suspect.

Toronto Staff Writer
TPS suspect.

TPS suspect.

Toronto Police Service

Toronto Police Service (TPS) is looking for a man who allegedly hit a woman on the head with a "metal object" early Sunday morning.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue on May 1 at 3:09 a.m. for reports of an assault, according to a press release.

Police reported that a woman was "travelling on an eastbound Danforth Avenue TTC bus." After exiting the bus, she walked "northbound on Victoria Park Avenue, on the east side of the road" when an unknown man came up from behind her and allegedly hit her on the head with a "metal object."

The man reportedly left the scene and "went southbound on Victoria Park Avenue towards Danforth Avenue."

The woman was sent to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries."

Police describe the suspect as being a man weighing around "200 lbs" with a goatee.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black sweater with white stripes, black jeans, a grey coloured jean jacket, a dark baseball hat and white and black runners that could possibly be "Nike Air Force Ones."

The suspect was also seen carrying a "grey single strap back pack."

Toronto Police released images of the suspect where he appears to be riding on a TTC bus.

Suspect holding on to yellow rail on TTC.Suspect holding on to yellow rail on TTC.Toronto Police Service

In one of the images, the man can be seen holding onto a yellow rail of the bus.

Police are asking "anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com."

