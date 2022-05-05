Someone Was Stabbed Inside The TTC & Police Say The Suspects Could Be 'Dangerous'
Police are still looking for the alleged attackers.
Toronto police are asking the public to help identify two men they believe were involved in a violent robbery.
According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), the incident occurred on April 16, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., after officers responded to reports of a person wielding a knife in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area.
"The victim became engaged in an argument with two men inside of Main Street subway station," the report reads. "They then exited the station and a physical altercation ensued."
Investigators alleged that one of the men stabbed the victim and stole his cellphone during their interaction.
The two suspects then attempted to flee back into Main Street subway station, followed by the victim, who was then stabbed for a second time.
At that point, both of the accused fled in an unknown direction.
The first suspect is described as a man in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, red pants, and black shoes.
A similar description was released for the other perpetrator, who is described as a man early 20s, wearing a black winter vest, a red long-sleeved shirt underneath, black pants, and red shoes.
Police warn residents not to approach the alleged attacks if they are located as both are believed to be "violent and dangerous."
Investigators have released security camera images of the two suspects to assist in their search.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.