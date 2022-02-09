Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ttc

A TTC Employee Was Stabbed This Morning & Subway Service Was Delayed

"No service between St Clair West and Spadina."

Toronto Staff Writer
A TTC Employee Was Stabbed This Morning & Subway Service Was Delayed
Google Maps

A TTC employee is suffering from injuries following a stabbing at Dupont subway station.

According to Toronto Police Operations, the incident occurred around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday at Dupont Station. Police said a TTC operator was stabbed in the back.

The victim was transported to hospital with injuries that "appear to be non-life-threatening."

TTC Service Alerts confirmed that the incident impacted Line 1 Yonge-University, shutting down service between St Clair West and Spadina stations.

Commuters travelling between these stations were directed to use shuttle buses. However, the TTC said in a tweet at 10:11 a.m. that regular service had resumed.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old male with dark skin and a beard. He is said to have been wearing a black do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, and a backpack.

Transit employees have offer their thoughts and sympathies following the incident.

"Our thoughts are with a #TTC employee who was attacked this morning. En route to hospital. No further details as police continue to investigate, but employee was not operating the train at the time. Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating," Stuart Green, TTC spokesperson, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

"I'm so very sorry to hear Stuart. All of us @Metrolinx are thinking about your staff member & hoping for a full & speedy recovery," Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx's head of media and public relations, responded.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

TTC

The TTC Got A Makeover For Lunar New Year & The Story Behind It Is So Inspiring

Meet the Toronto mom behind the designs!

TTC | Handout

Torontonians may have noticed that some of the city’s streetcars and buses are looking a little more colourful this month. In celebration of the Lunar New Year and the year of the tiger, the TTC has wrapped some of its vehicles in an artistic new design.

Toronto resident Felicity Tse took to Facebook last week to share a heartfelt shoutout to her mother, Brenda Tong, who created the new look for the TTC.

Keep Reading Show less
TTC

The TTC Could Be Ditching Monthly Passes & Here's What Would Come Next

Your pass might soon be out of service.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

The TTC monthly pass, which has been a staple of Toronto commuting culture for decades, could be on its way out, and its replacement could offer residents cheaper transit.

A TTC Board report, set to be discussed on February 10, 2022, revealed that the transit agency's staff wants to scrap the monthly pass program and replace it with "fare capping."

Keep Reading Show less
ttc

A Huge Chunk Of The TTC Will Be Closed This Weekend & Getting Around Will Be Trickier

Shuttle buses will be running instead.

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Travelling on the TTC will be extra annoying this weekend due to widespread closures on Line 1.

On Thursday, the transit agency tweeted out that there will be no subway service between Finch and St Clair stations on February 5 and 6 for ATC signal system installation.

Keep Reading Show less
TTC

The TTC Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions RN & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K

Get your resume ready!

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime


If you've ever dreamed of making Toronto's public transit systems better and earning a sizeable salary while doing so, good news has finally arrived.

The TTC is currently looking to fill dozens of lucrative positions, some paying over $100K, and applying is as simple as submitting a digital resume.

Keep Reading Show less