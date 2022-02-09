A TTC Employee Was Stabbed This Morning & Subway Service Was Delayed
"No service between St Clair West and Spadina."
A TTC employee is suffering from injuries following a stabbing at Dupont subway station.
According to Toronto Police Operations, the incident occurred around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday at Dupont Station. Police said a TTC operator was stabbed in the back.
STABBING:\nDupont St + Spadina Rd\nDupont Subway\n6:14am\n- Police are on scene\n- Trains holding\n- Operator stabbed\n- Suspect fled the station: m/dark skin, 30yrs, beard, black do rag, black jacket, red hoody, black jeans, backpack\n#GO260416\n^lb— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1644407025
The victim was transported to hospital with injuries that "appear to be non-life-threatening."
TTC Service Alerts confirmed that the incident impacted Line 1 Yonge-University, shutting down service between St Clair West and Spadina stations.
Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Clair West and Spadina due to a security incident.\nShuttle buses ordered and will operate.https://twitter.com/edent/status/1491375464849588226\u00a0\u2026— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1644407660
Commuters travelling between these stations were directed to use shuttle buses. However, the TTC said in a tweet at 10:11 a.m. that regular service had resumed.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old male with dark skin and a beard. He is said to have been wearing a black do-rag, black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, and a backpack.
Transit employees have offer their thoughts and sympathies following the incident.
"Our thoughts are with a #TTC employee who was attacked this morning. En route to hospital. No further details as police continue to investigate, but employee was not operating the train at the time. Turn backs at Spadina and St Clair W. with shuttles operating," Stuart Green, TTC spokesperson, tweeted on Wednesday morning.
"I'm so very sorry to hear Stuart. All of us @Metrolinx are thinking about your staff member & hoping for a full & speedy recovery," Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx's head of media and public relations, responded.
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them.