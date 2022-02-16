Sections

A TTC Employee Was Stabbed This Afternoon & It's The Second Time This Month

The driver suffered serious injuries.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing of a TTC employee for the second time this month following an alleged fare dispute on Wednesday.

According to Toronto Police Services (TPS), a bus driver was seriously injured after being stabbed at around 1:00 p.m. in the area of Keele Street and Gulliver Road.

CTV reports that the victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed multiple times after getting into an altercation with a group of suspects, described as Black males in their early teens, while the bus was travelling.

"As a result of that interaction, the driver was unfortunately stabbed multiple times, in both his torso and in his shoulder area as well," Inspector Richard Harris told reporters at the scene.

Mayor John Tory also issued his own statement on the matter, stating "It is extremely troubling to hear a TTC operator was stabbed this afternoon. We are all thankful that the employee is recovering in hospital. We rely on TTC workers to keep our transit system running, and any attack on our workers is completely unacceptable."

"I had very constructive discussions with Local 113 executives this week about how we can enhance the safety of operators, and I look forward to actively pursuing this matter with them and with TTC CEO Rick Leary," he added.

Last week, a TTC employee suffered similar injuries following a stabbing at Dupont subway station.

The incident occurred around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said a TTC operator was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back.

