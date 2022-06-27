NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Toronto Bank Employee Stabbed 'Multiple Times' Today & Police Are Searching For Suspect

The employee's injuries are non-life-threatening.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Police Service car.

Toronto Police Service car.

Emergency Vehicles | flickr

A Chinatown bank employee was stabbed on June 27 in a holdup, according to Toronto Police Service (TPS).

The police were called to a Toronto banking institution at 12:57 p.m. on Monday in the area of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West, according to a tweet. A man was armed with a knife and allegedly jumped over the counter where they stabbed a bank employee "multiple times."

Following the assault, the suspect fled from the crime scene.

TPS told Narcity they responded to the call "very, very quickly," given the situation and the "particularly dangerous suspect, possibly."

The bank employee suffered non-life-threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital for emergency medical treatment, according to police.

A TPS spokesperson confirmed that "the victim is expected to make a full recovery."

Police say the suspect is a Black male wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie, a dark coat with white stripes on the coat and collar, red shoes, a black backpack, a white mask and a yellow toque.

Police were unable to confirm the name of the banking institution where the crime occurred, as they "consider the banking institution to be a victim or a witness," and they didn't want it identified.

Police are "very early" on in the investigation and aren't able to potentially link the incident to any other holdups or robberies until they have "all of the information."

Unfortunately, Toronto has seen a recent string of carjackings and robberies this year, from retail stores to fast-food restaurants.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

