An Ontario Woman Allegedly Tried To Rob A Wendy's Drive-Thru Claiming She Had a Gun & Failed
The woman reportedly tried to rob a convenience store just 30 minutes after.
You've probably gone into a Wendy's drive-thru looking for a quick bite to eat, but somebody allegedly went in looking for cash while driving a stolen truck on Wednesday.
Halton Regional Police Services reported a woman drove through a Wendy's in Burlington and tried to rob the establishment before attempting another robbery on the same day.
The first incident took place at around 9:30 a.m. on March 30, and the suspect allegedly "demanded cash from an employee and indicated she had a gun" while at a Wendy's drive-thru, according to a press release.
The alleged gun was not observed, and the suspect "drove away from the scene without receiving any funds."
However, the attempted robber wasn't ready to call it quits. Apparently, the woman attempted to rob a nearby convenience store 30 minutes later.
The suspect entered Spry Convenience in Burlington at 10 a.m. and demanded cash from an employee — threatening once again that she had a gun. The gun was never seen, according to police, and the suspect left the store without any money.
During both attempted robberies, the woman was said to be driving a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which, according to police, had been reported stolen in Hamilton earlier that day.
Later that day, Sophia Voortman, a 19-year-old from Hamilton, was identified by police in Toronto and was arrested. The police also managed to recover the stolen truck.
Voortman has been charged with two counts of robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.