Ontario Man Charged After Robbing A Gas Station & Using A Windshield Wiper As A Weapon
Looks like wipers have more than one purpose.
A 25-year-old man allegedly robbed a gas station in Whitby on Tuesday night and used a windshield wiper as his weapon of choice.
Durham Regional Police Central West Division received a call at around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday alerting them about a robbery at the "Petro Canada gas station on Paisley Court."
The man came into the gas station "brandishing a windshield wiper" and "made a demand for cash," according to a news release.
The victim of the demand was not injured, and the robber grabbed the cash and fled the scene on foot.
Police officers attended the scene and searched the area for the robber until they found him at a "nearby motel."
Josiah Malcolm has been charged with "Robbery; Weapons Dangerous and Disguise with Intent" and has already been held for his bail hearing.
Police ask anyone with new information to contact them at their "Investigative Services- Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355."
The suspect's unique weapon of choice is not a well-known means of intimidation for robberies, but it is in good company with other recent and strange incidents in Ontario.
In late December, a man used a pair of stretchy pants to smuggle a guitar worth $8,000 out of a Richmond Hill music store.
The man was caught on camera stuffing the neck of the guitar down his pants and covering what was leftover with his jacket.
He seemed to be in no rush to leave with his stolen goods, he was seen checking out another guitar before the video ended.